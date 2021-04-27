12 Runs If Sixer Over 100m? Kevin Pietersen Has T20 Cricket Rule Change Request Amid IPL

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has batted (perhaps only somewhat seriously) for a huge rule change in T20 cricket and it has got everything to do with a batsman's six-hitting technique. Pietersen has forwarded this proposal before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

'If a player hits a 6...': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to the micro-blogging site, KP tagged the governing body of world cricket and asked for an addition to the rules in T20 cricket. Giving further clarification on the same, he wrote that if a player hits a six that goes over 100m, then he wants double the runs to be awarded for the same i.e. 12 runs. At the same time, the 2010 T20 World Cup winner has also urged England Cricket to start implementing the same with immediate effect in ‘The Hundred’.

I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket!

Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100.



If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 27, 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator/cricket pundit's tweet evoked mixed reactions fans and while some of them were in favour of the rule change, there were others who were not at all convinced. Here are some of the reactions.

Great idea ðŸ‘Œ — Manoj Vyawhare (@ManojVyawhare2) April 27, 2021

Totally different context — Garvit Bhatia (@GarvitBhatia29) April 27, 2021

Haha.. funny rule ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ¤£ — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) April 27, 2021

it could be awarded an 8, but 12? — Anjani K Vatsa (@ankuvat) April 27, 2021

ðŸ˜‚if bowlers breaks the wickets give him two wickets thenðŸ¤£ — Nithin (@nit_cskian) April 27, 2021

Then if bowler takes hat-trick then he should be rewarded one additional wicket!!!!! — Nikhil Badge (@NikhilBadge) April 27, 2021

Hmm if stumps are uprooted , I want 2 wickets. — Tarun Ranjan (@tarunranjann) April 27, 2021

Just a question, if a bowler cleans bowls a batsman, will it be considered 2 wickets ? — Samiproximity (@Samiproximity) April 27, 2021

everything for the batsmen, what about the bowlers ? — Dipen.Prajapati (@BeingDipen) April 27, 2021

Kevin Pietersen's cricketing career

Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He is also one of the most loved cricketers in India. The Englishman has a huge fan following across the world. Kevin Pietersen played almost a decade for England and starred in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 37 T20Is in which he scored over 13,000 runs with 32 international hundreds.

The South African-born cricketer's career came to an abrupt end after the Ashes 2014 in Australia. In his final Test match, Kevin Pietersen could only manage 3 and 6 in the first and second innings respectively. KP had not only captained England but was also a part of the England squad that had won the ICC World T20 in 2010.

Pietersen, whose career was marred by several controversies did make it count when it mattered the most for England on the 22 yards as he played integral roles in the Three Lions' three Ashes series triumphs (2005, 2009, & 2010 respectively) apart from the T20 World Cup win which where England won their first-ever ICC title.

