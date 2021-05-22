'12th Man For 7 Years': Yuvraj Singh Makes Hilarious & Wistful Comment On Own Test Career

Former Team India's all-rounder Yuvraj Singh needs no introduction in the world of Cricket as he was one of the major reasons why India lifted the T20 and 50 overs World Cup. However, Yuvraj Singh in his cricketing career could not shine in Test cricket the way he did in the shorter formats of the game. Now, the left-handed all-rounder has taken a dig at the Indian Team Management for not giving him enough Test matches to showcase his talent.

Yuvraj Singh takes dig at Indian Team Management for not including him in Test squads

The player of the tournament of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup recently responded to a question asked by Wisden India on Twitter. Sharing the picture of Yuvraj Singh from Test cricket, it had asked people on social media that 'Which former Indian cricketer do you wish played more Tests?' Soon, it got the attention of Yuvraj Singh and the former cricketer commented on the post saying that as he has retired from all forms of cricket now he will play more Test cricket in his next life adding a sarcasm 'When I’m not 12th man for 7 years'.

Yuvraj Singh on Twitter wrote:

Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years 🤪 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2021

Yuvraj Singh's Cricketing Career Stats

Yuvraj Singh Test career was not as illustrious as the shorter format of the game. In his entire career, Yuvraj could feature in just 40 Test matches scoring 1900 runs and picking 9 wickets. Notably, Yuvraj Singh Test career record shows that the flamboyant cricketer had to wait a lot to get chances in India's Test side. The 39-year-old made his debut in the longest format in 2003 with a match against New Zealand. However, Yuvraj mostly played during the 'Golden era' of Indian cricket, which comprised of batsmen such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.

In terms of ODIs and T20Is, Yuvraj Singh used to be considered as one of the cleanest strikers of the ball. In his illustrious international career of 17 years, the left-hander played a stunning 304 One Day Internationals and 58 T20 Internationals scoring 8701 and 1177 runs respectively at a strike rate of 87.7 and 136.4 respectively. Yuvraj retired from international cricket in 2019 whereas he last represented India in mid-2017.

(Image Credits: PTI)