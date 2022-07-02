15 Years After Yuvraj's 36-run Over, Broad Again At The Receiving End Of 35-run Over

15 years after being smacked for a staggering 36 runs in the T20 World Cup in 2007 by Yuvraj Singh, England fast bowler Stuart Broad was once again at the receiving end of a hammering by an Indian batter, or a bowler in this case. The 36-year-old was smacked for 29 runs by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who registered a world record for scoring the most number of runs in an over in Test cricket history. With Broad also having bowled a no-ball and 5-wides, he conceded 35 runs to concede the most number of runs in an over.

England vs India: Stuart Broad once again at receiving end of history

India captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run. The world record stayed with the West

Indian for 18 years. Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 runs in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥



3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

In the end, the Indian skipper was not out on 31 off 16 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. It started with a mistimed hook that went for a boundary, and in frustration, Broad bowled a bouncer that went for five wides. The next ball was again dug in short and another top-edge got Bumrah seven runs, including a no-ball. The next three balls were hit for boundaries in different directions - one through mid-on, one through fine leg and the last one through mid-wicket. He then hit another six through mid-wicket.

For those wishing to see Broad being hammered 15 years ago, here is the video:

England vs India live score: ENG lose 3 wickets early

Meanwhile, after Team India scored 416 runs in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant finish from captain Jasprit Bumrah, England have already lost two early wickets before rain stopped play. At the end of 11 overs, the Ben Stokes-led side scored 44 runs and have already lost both openers. Alex Lees was dismissed for six runs by Bumrah, who also picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley (9 runs). Ollie Pope turned out to be the third wicket for the skipper with former skipper Joe Root being in the middle alongside Jonny Bairstow at 44/3.

(With PTI inputs)