Last Updated:

15 Years After Yuvraj's 36-run Over, Broad Again At The Receiving End Of 35-run Over

15 years after being smacked for a staggering 36 runs in the 2007 T20 WC by Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Broad was once again at the receiving end of a hammering.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Broad and Jasprit Bumrah

Image: AP, PTI, Twitter@SonySports


15 years after being smacked for a staggering 36 runs in the T20 World Cup in 2007 by Yuvraj Singh, England fast bowler Stuart Broad was once again at the receiving end of a hammering by an Indian batter, or a bowler in this case. The 36-year-old was smacked for 29 runs by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who registered a world record for scoring the most number of runs in an over in Test cricket history. With Broad also having bowled a no-ball and 5-wides, he conceded 35 runs to concede the most number of runs in an over.

England vs India: Stuart Broad once again at receiving end of history

India captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run. The world record stayed with the West
Indian for 18 years. Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 runs in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test.

In the end, the Indian skipper was not out on 31 off 16 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. It started with a mistimed hook that went for a boundary, and in frustration, Broad bowled a bouncer that went for five wides. The next ball was again dug in short and another top-edge got Bumrah seven runs, including a no-ball. The next three balls were hit for boundaries in different directions - one through mid-on, one through fine leg and the last one through mid-wicket. He then hit another six through mid-wicket.

READ | 'Kya yeh yuvi hai ya Bumrah?': Tendulkar's ultimate praise after 35-run over vs Broad

For those wishing to see Broad being hammered 15 years ago, here is the video:

England vs India live score: ENG lose 3 wickets early

Meanwhile, after Team India scored 416 runs in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant finish from captain Jasprit Bumrah, England have already lost two early wickets before rain stopped play. At the end of 11 overs, the Ben Stokes-led side scored 44 runs and have already lost both openers. Alex Lees was dismissed for six runs by Bumrah, who also picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley (9 runs). Ollie Pope turned out to be the third wicket for the skipper with former skipper Joe Root being in the middle alongside Jonny Bairstow at 44/3.

READ | Bumrah registers unique world record with bat as he hits Broad all across in 35-run over

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Siraj & Team India in sheer disbelief as Bumrah smacks Broad for 35 runs in 1 over; WATCH
READ | India ODI legend Yuvraj Singh unleashes new avatar, fans say 'idhar bhi 6 chakke chahiye'
Tags: Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Broad, England vs India
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com