Last Updated:

'17-year-old In 2018 But Still 19 In 2022?': Netizens Unearth Old Tweet On Pakistan Pacer

Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah's performance on debut for Pakistan against India gave them a positive boost going deeper into the tournament. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan, India vs Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah age, naseem shah age controversy, naseem shah age issue, india vs pakistan

Image: AP


Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who made his T20I debut against India on Sunday, is garnering a lot of limelight courtesy of his incredible bowling spell in the match. Naseem picked 2 wickets for 27 runs in his quota of four overs to keep Pakistan in the game. Although Pakistan lost the match by 5 wickets, Naseem's power-packed performance on debut gave them a positive boost going deeper into the tournament. 

Naseem Shah's age under the scanner

However, Naseem is currently under scrutiny for his age. On social media, an old tweet from Pakistan-based journalist Saj Sadiq mentioning Naseem as a "17-year-old pace bowler" has resurfaced. In his tweet from 2018, Sadiq mentions a back injury the fast bowler suffered before the PSL 4 season. Sadiq describes Naseem as being 17 years old in his tweet. Since then, four years have passed, although Naseem has only aged two years.

17-year-old in 2018, 16 in 2020, and 19 in 2022 

Shockingly, Naseem turned a year younger two years after Sadiq first mentioned him as a 17-year-old. In 2020, Naseem became the youngest fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test history. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Naseem was registered as a 16-year-old during the match. Former India all-rounder Mohammed Kaif was among the first people on social media to highlight this. 

READ | Tail-enders Naseem Shah & Mohammad Abbas' hilarious conversation caught on stump-mic

This is not the first time Naseem's age has come under the scanner. In fact, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) withdrew Naseem from taking part in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa over controversy related to his age. The Pakistan cricketing body had said at the time there is no reliable way for PCB doctors to ascertain Naseem's real age and hence he was not allowed to take part in the competition. 

READ | NZ vs PAK 2020: Fans left in splits after Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas' mid-pitch chat

Age-fudging is a major concern in Pakistan

The phenomenon of age-fudging has been prevalent in Pakistan as several international cricketers from the country in the past have come under scrutiny for that, including Shahid Afridi. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its U-13 and U-16 competitions over concerns of players submitting incorrect age and gaining an advantage over underage cricketers.

READ | Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah dropped from PSL 6 over breach of COVID-19 protocol

Image: Twitter/MultanSultans

READ | Naseem Shah to rejoin PSL bubble despite breaching COVID-19 rules as PCB takes U-turn
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com