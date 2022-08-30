'17-year-old In 2018 But Still 19 In 2022?': Netizens Unearth Old Tweet On Pakistan Pacer

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who made his T20I debut against India on Sunday, is garnering a lot of limelight courtesy of his incredible bowling spell in the match. Naseem picked 2 wickets for 27 runs in his quota of four overs to keep Pakistan in the game. Although Pakistan lost the match by 5 wickets, Naseem's power-packed performance on debut gave them a positive boost going deeper into the tournament.

Naseem Shah's age under the scanner

However, Naseem is currently under scrutiny for his age. On social media, an old tweet from Pakistan-based journalist Saj Sadiq mentioning Naseem as a "17-year-old pace bowler" has resurfaced. In his tweet from 2018, Sadiq mentions a back injury the fast bowler suffered before the PSL 4 season. Sadiq describes Naseem as being 17 years old in his tweet. Since then, four years have passed, although Naseem has only aged two years.

Highly rated 17 year old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 1, 2018

Naseem Shah was 17 y/o in 2018. But now in 2022, he's just 19 y/o 😯👏 pic.twitter.com/OQSS3cwjm7 — Trueshil (@rushilthefirst) August 29, 2022

17-year-old in 2018, 16 in 2020, and 19 in 2022

Shockingly, Naseem turned a year younger two years after Sadiq first mentioned him as a 17-year-old. In 2020, Naseem became the youngest fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test history. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Naseem was registered as a 16-year-old during the match. Former India all-rounder Mohammed Kaif was among the first people on social media to highlight this.

Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think https://t.co/frlg06ZIFk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2019

This is not the first time Naseem's age has come under the scanner. In fact, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) withdrew Naseem from taking part in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa over controversy related to his age. The Pakistan cricketing body had said at the time there is no reliable way for PCB doctors to ascertain Naseem's real age and hence he was not allowed to take part in the competition.

Age-fudging is a major concern in Pakistan

The phenomenon of age-fudging has been prevalent in Pakistan as several international cricketers from the country in the past have come under scrutiny for that, including Shahid Afridi. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its U-13 and U-16 competitions over concerns of players submitting incorrect age and gaining an advantage over underage cricketers.

Image: Twitter/MultanSultans