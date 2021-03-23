17-year-old Shafali Verma Reclaims Top Spot In ICC T20 Rankings, Ashwin Lauds Youngster

Despite India facing a defeat in the T20Is against South Africa, power-hitter Shafali Verma rose like a phoenix to reclaim the top spot on the ICC Women's T20 rankings with 750 points. The 17-year-old explosive opener has reached the summit of the ICC rankings for the first time last after India's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year. In the two matches played so far, Verma has got India off to a fiery start with scores of 23 and 47.

Applauding the teenagers' achievement, Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his best wishes to the young batswoman. "Just 17 years old which makes this achievement even more incredible," tweeted Ashwin on Tuesday.

While Shafali Verma rose up the ranks despite India's defeat, Proteas opener Lizelle Lee gained points after losing her top spot in the ODI rankings. Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters after a match-winning 70 helped South Africa to a winning 2-0 lead. After guiding South Africa to victory, in a thrilling last-ball finish, Laura Wolvaardt claimed the 24th rank while Proteas captain Sune Luus holds the 38th spot.

For India, Deepti Sharma has moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh has rocketed 59 places to 85th among batters while young all-rounder Harleen Deol has progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers. Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana holds the seventh rank whereas Jemimah Rodriques sits on the 9th spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings - batting.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th. In the update to the longer format, India captain Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia has moved up to five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers. In the ODI rankings for bowling, veteran Jhulan Goswami holds the fifth position followed by Poonam Yadav on the eighth rank. The 4-1 ODI series win saw South Africa overtake England to second position in the ODI team rankings while India remain fourth.