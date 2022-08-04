Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has heaped praise on pacer Arshdeep Singh, predicting him to become a future "World No. 1 T20I" bowler. The 1983 World Cup-winning player, while speaking on the FanCode app, urged the current India selector Chetan Sharma to pick Arshdeep for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Calling Arshdeep "simply outstanding", Srikkanth said the Indian pacer deserves to be in the squad for the marquee ICC event.

"He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also," Srikkanth said on the FanCode app.

Arshdeep Singh's performance

Arshdeep was handed the opportunity to play for India based on his amazing performances during the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. The 23-year-old impressed one and all with his outstanding death bowling skills in the IPL, where he bowled with an economy rate of 7.31 in the death overs. The fast bowler played 14 matches in IPL 2022 and picked 10 wickets at an average of 38.50 and with an overall economy rate of 7.70.

Arshdeep had received his maiden Team India call-up for the T20I series against South Africa but did not get an opportunity to play even a single game. He got his first chance to represent the Men in Blue during the T20I series against England in July this year. Arshdeep registered a figure of 2/18 in his very first international outing, instantly creating a name for himself. Arshdeep was part of the Indian playing XI for the first three T20Is against the West Indies. He picked two wickets in his first match and went on to scalp one wicket each in the next two games.

Arshdeep is expected to feature in the remaining two T20Is against West Indies later this week. The fourth match of the series will be played on August 6, while the fifth and final game will be played on August 7. Both the matches will be played in Florida, United States. India are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series.

