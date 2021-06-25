1983 World Cup: BCCI Pays Tribute To 'Kapil's Devils' On 38th Anniversary Of Triumph

June 25, 1983. It was on this very day 38 years ago that a determined Team India led by the charismatic Kapil Dev lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy by beating the then mighty West Indies at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

The Caribbean team had reached the pinnacle of success back in the 70s and early 80s under the leadership of Clive Lloyd who had led them to consecutive World Cup triumphs in 1975 & 1979 respectively. In fact, the Windies had also secured a third straight final berth in 1983 but went down to the then underdogs India.

BCCI pays tribute to 'Kapil's Devils'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image of the then Indian skipper Kapil Dev accepting the 1983 World Cup trophy i.e. the Prudential Cup at the iconic Lord's balcony.

#OnThisDay in 1983: A historic day for the Indian cricket as the @therealkapildev-led #TeamIndia lifted the World Cup Trophy.

After going through this image, the passionate cricket fans came forward and gave special mention to 'Kapil's Devils'. Here's what they had to say.

When 'Kapil's Devils' became world-beaters

India were restricted to a paltry total of 183 after being asked to bat first with opener Kris Srikkanth top-scoring for Kapil Dev & Co. with 33. In reply, batting legend Sir Vivian Richards took matters into his own hands after early wickets had derailed his team's run chase. Viv Richards meant business as soon as he made his way to the 22 yards and set off from the word 'Go' and ended up scoring a quickfire 28-ball 33 that included seven boundaries and just when it appeared that he would single-handedly take West Indies to their record third World Cup triumph, an unbelievable catch from Indian captain Kapil Dev ended his stay at the crease.

Madan Lal stunned Viv Rickards with a short delivery and the latter played a mistimed hook shot as the ball went miles up in the air. Kapil Dev, stationed at mid-on, made the dash towards deep mid-wicket. The 'Haryana Hurricane' ran backward and maintaining balance under the ball, he took an incredible catch from nowhere as the big man had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion and that turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the then mighty powerhouse of the game.

That match also marked WI's last-ever appearance in an ODI World Cup final.