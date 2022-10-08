1983 World Cup Winner Likely To Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President: Report

Former India pacer, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is being linked with reports claiming that he will most likely replace Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI. As reported by ANI, the Indian cricketer in contention to assume the role is nonother than former pacer Roger Binny. The 67-year-old previously served as a selection committee member in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

As per ANI, it is said that Binny is the leading candidate to replace Ganguly, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah is expected to continue in his position. Binny’s name appeared on the BCCI Draft Electoral Rolls, which were put up on the BCCI website for the elections to be held on October 18 and the Annual General Meeting as a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday. Roger Binny’s name was ahead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

More about the BCCI elections

Meanwhile, as per sources Ganguly will likely become an Indian representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman post. The nominations for the BCCI elections can be filled on October 11 and 12, while the scrutiny of nominations will happen on October 13. The candidates will have the chance to withdraw their nominations by October 14, whereas the elections take place from October 18.

It is pertinent to mention that Ganguly recently made comments about the speculations of him joining ICC. When asked about his name doing rounds for the top post at the apex cricketing body, Ganguly said, "ICC chairmanship is not in my hands." A no. of reports earlier claimed that Ganguly would run for the role of ICC chairman at the ICC elections that will take place in November 2022.

Supreme Court's recent ruling in favor of BCCI

Last month, the Supreme Court of India agreed to BCCI’s plea seeking to amend its constitution. In their ruling, Supreme Court loosened the cooling-off period regulation for all office bearers. This led to Ganguly and Shah having a chance to continue at their positions in BCCI. The old constitution required office holders to complete a three-year cooling-off period if they had already served two consecutive terms in a state association. However, as things stand now, Ganguly might be eyeing a role in the world cricket governing body.