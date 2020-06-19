ECS T10 League Final SIG Vs PF Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report

Sigtuna CC (SIG) will take on Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the final of the ECS T10 League. The two sides will face each other on Friday, June 19, giving fans a chance to enjoy the SIG vs PF live streaming and keep an eye on SIG vs PF live scores. The ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm.

Here are the SIG vs PF live streaming details, SIG vs PF live telecast in India details, SIG vs PF live match details and where to catch the PF vs ALZ live scores.

SIG vs PF live streaming: SIG vs PF live match weather report

The weather for the SIG vs PF live match is unlikely to see showers interrupting play. Coming to the SIG vs PF live scores, the pitch is expected to be sporting, which will allow batsmen to exploit the surface. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live streaming and SIG vs PF live telecast in India

The SIG vs PF live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the SIG vs PF live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the SIG vs PF live match. The ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live streaming will begin at 9:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's Twitter page.

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF squads for the SIG vs PF live match

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match squad for SIG vs PF ECS T10 League match: SIG

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match squad for SIG vs PF ECS T10 League match: PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match predicted playing XI

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match predicted playing XI: SIG

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match predicted playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)