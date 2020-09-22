JAM Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Jamshedpur Jugglers will battle it out against Singhbum Strikers in the 16th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs SIN match prediction, JAM vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs SIN playing 11. Streaming of JAM vs SIN live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, Mancode.

JAM vs SIN live: JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Jamshedpur Jugglers are yet to register their first victory in the JPL T20 and will look to put up a strong show in JAM vs SIN live. Singhbum who have three wins to their name will strengthen their chances of qualification in the knockouts of their tournament through yet another victory. Strikers beat Jugglers by 6 wickets when the two teams met earlier in the Jharkhand Premier LegueT20.

The two sides are expected to be involved in a low-scoring encounter considering the pitch at Ranchi. No team in the tournament has crossed the 150-mark yet while batting first. There also are chances of rain interrupting the match.

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: JAM vs SIN playing 11: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: JAM vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

A. Surwar

K. Suraj

B. Krishna

JAM vs SIN live: JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Kumar

Batsmen: V. Kumar, W. Beng, A. Hooda, R. Khan

All-rounders: A. Surwar (vice-captain), K. Suraj, V. Vikram

Bowlers: J. Singh, B. Krishna (captain), S. Singh

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

