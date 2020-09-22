JPL T20 RAN Vs JAM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 17th match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Wednesday, September 23. The RAN vs JAM live streaming will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Here is our RAN vs JAM live streaming preview and details on how to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India.

RAN vs JAM live streaming preview

The Ranchi Raiders find themselves in fifth place in the JPL T20 league table, with eight points from five games. They come into the JPL T20 match on the back of a win, having defeated the Dumka Daredevils by 35 runs in their last game. The Jamshedpur Jugglers, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the JPL T20 league table in sixth place, having collected just four points from six games. However, they registered their first win of the competition last time out, as they defeated Singhbun Strikers by just one run.

JPL T20 live streaming: weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the JPL T20 clash is set to be cloudy and humid. There is about a 30% chance of rain. The match will see broken clouds, with high levels of humidity to be there as well. The average temperature during the game will be around 25 degree Celsius.

JPL T20 live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium is set to suit the bowlers. The pacers particularly will enjoy bowling at the wicket. However, the ground dimensions tend to bring the spinners into play as well. The pitch conditions are likely to result in a low scoring match, with the average score being 106 here according to FanCode.

RAN vs JAM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

You can watch #KarbonnJharkhandT20 Streaming LIVE, Only on FanCode. pic.twitter.com/LVyyHnDtsi — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020

The RAN vs JAM JPL T20 match will not be telecasted live. Fans who wish to watch RAN vs JAM live streaming can do so by logging onto FanCode, a Dream Sports-owned streaming platform. Cricket fans can enjoy all JPL T20 live streaming on the FanCode app. Cricket fans who wish to follow the RAN vs JAM live scores can do so on the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter page.

Image Credits: Cricket JSCA Twitter