OEI Vs ALV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks ECS T10 Cartaxo, Semi-final 2 Preview

Oeiras Cricket Club (OEI) will take on Alvalade Cricket Club (ALV) in the second semi-final of the European Cricket Series T10 Cartaxo. The OEI vs ALV match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST on September 25, at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground . Here is our OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, OEI vs ALV Dream11 team and OEI vs ALV playing 11 predictions.

🇵🇹🏏Golden Ball drama at European Cricket Series Cartaxo in Portugal as Rossio overcome Oeiras !🏏🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/eW7GBltwKA — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) September 23, 2020

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Oeiras Cricket Club and Alvalade Cricket Club last met in Game 3 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo. Oeiras Cricket Club won that game with a decent margin of 24 runs. Kuldeep Gholiya and Conard Greenshields scored 46 (21) and 77* (31) to put together a massive 134 runs on the board.

Alvalade captain Rao Muhammad was the only bowler who could make a breakthrough. Oeiras Cricket Club won three of their five games in the league stages, but finished at second place due to their superior net run rate of 0.528.

For Alvalade CC, it was again captain Rao Muhammad who stood out with the bat, making 57* (25). Parveen Singh Jr. contributed with 35 runs too. However, Oeiras CC's Paulo Buccimazza took four wickets to dash Alvalade's hopes of winning the match. Alvalde CC finished third on the league table, having won three of their five matches, with a net run rate of -0.146.

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Oeiras Cricket Club predicted playing XI

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Conard Greenshields, Mohan M.F. Hussain, Sunil Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Krut Patel, Ishwar Singh, Salman Ahmed, Michael Harris, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan

Alvalade Cricket Club predicted playing XI

Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar (wk), Arslan Ahmed, Gaganpreet Singh, Arslan Nawaz, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amir Dar, Lovepreet Singh, Rao Muhammad (C), Parveen Singh Jr.

OEI vs ALV Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen: Rao Muhammad, Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Arslan Ahmad

All-Rounders: Parveen Singh Jr, Paulo Buccimazza, Rana Sarwar

Bowlers: Mohan M.F. Hussain, Salman Ahmed, Sunil Kumar

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction

According to our OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, Oeiras Cricket Club will win the match.

Note: The OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction and OEI vs ALV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OEI vs ALV Dream11 team and OEI vs ALV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket website