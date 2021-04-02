2005 Dhoni Meets 2021 MSD: Ex-India Captain Reveals His Sacrifices, Favorite Knock & More

In his first on-camera appearance after hanging up his boots in 2020, former India skipper MS Dhoni looked back at his 16-year-long journey in international cricket, in a conversation with his younger self. As Dhoni from 2021 met with Dhoni from 2005 - when the lad from Jharkhand was just into his first year as an international cricketer - the former India skipper spoke about his sacrifices, favourite innings of all, advice he would give his younger self and his eternal love for bikes. The video released by Gulf India on Friday began with MS Dhoni from 2021 lauding his remarkable first year in international when he notched up his highest score of 183 in ODIs and also went on to win the Man of the Series award.

An accomplished MS Dhoni then heaped praise on his beginner's version for having kept wickets for 50 overs and then having spent 46 overs in the 22 yards in the second innings as he scored an unbeaten 183 and thus surpassed his Australian counterpart Adam Gilchrist to become the wicket-keeper batsman to register his highest score in ODI cricket (Gilly had previously held the record with 172 against Zimbabwe (January 2004).

Speaking of his most favourite innings throughout his career, Dhoni revealed that the World Cup finale was the most cherished knock of his which he finished in his trademark style with a six. The then-Indian skipper had led the Men in Blue to a World Cup victory in 2011 despite losing Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the game. Dhoni scored precious 91 runs and remained not out to take India over the line and clinch a World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. READ | World Cup 2011 biggest surprise was Dhoni's shaved head: India's Ex-Manager Ranjib Biswal

The legendary wicket-keeper batsman also tells a younger long-haired Mahi, who is yet to attain fame & fortune that today he is batting at No.3 and that he might have to bat lower down the order someday depending on the requirements for which he will need to be mentally prepared and urged him to be ahead of the game.

At the same time, a retired MSD also told his former version that along with experience, he will have to embrace a lot of challenges that come his way i.e. like the more international matches he plays, the better-prepared the opposition teams will be for him and they will have a better idea of his game and so, he will need to constantly keep on improving himself.

In a piece of advice to his younger self, Dhoni also said that he would have to make several sacrifices by quitting his favourite butter chicken, milkshakes and more. However, he maintained that while he would sacrifice nearly everything for achieving consistency and discipline, he would never let go of his love for bikes. The present Dhoni also revealed that he has a collection of 80 bikes and still holds his first-ever bike close to his heart.



Watch 2005 Dhoni interview 2021 MSD here: