Looking back at his heroics at the 2011 World Cup finale against Sri Lanka, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir revealed that the only regret that stings him to date is that he did not finish the game alongside MS Dhoni. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of India's glorious feat, Gambhir in a video shared by the ICC said that personal achievements were never his targets but winning a World Cup had always been his dream. Tracing his journey from aspiring to win the World Cup to actually helping India clinch the trophy on April 2, 2011, the Indian batsman remarked that his biggest achievement is when people thank him for winning the World Cup.

"The only that disappoints me is that I should have scored the last runs. If he hadn't won the World Cup then I would have lived with that regret for all my life. Because when you go for a World Cup final, you stay and finish. It doesn't matter how you start, all that matters is how you finish. So since I was set, it should have been me and MS who finished the match," said Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir's soiled shirt and MS Dhoni's last six which clinched the game have been imprinted in history as a resemblance to the night when India won the World Cup. Having lost veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag cheaply in the chase, Gautam Gambhir added music to the Wankhede Stadium when there was pin-drop silence as India stood against a giant total of Sri Lanka's 276.

"When I missed the 2007 World Cup, it was a tough phase for me. Because when you miss so many World Cups, you think that your dream will never be fulfilled. My dream was never to play 100 Tests or make 10,000 runs or make 30-40 hundred. My dream was to win the World Cup," Gambhir said while recalling his early days.

On MS Dhoni's promotion which turned the game around, Gambhir said that it was done to maintain a left-right combination on the field. "There has been a lot of talk behind MS Dhoni's promotion to number 5. I think it is because of the right and left combination, plus Sri Lanka were playing three off-spinners in the match. Having two left-handers in the middle would have made no sense," he added.

"When a normal Indian comes and thanks you that is your biggest trophy. Your biggest achievement. Because there are very few people, who will hear that in their lives that thank you for winning the World Cup. That achievement is greater than any medal, any jersey," he concluded while expressing delight at the victory.

"Winning the World Cup was more important than scoring a hundred."



Stitching a significant partnership with a young Virat Kohli first and skipper MS Dhoni next, Gambhir kept the scoreboard ticking to ensure India weren't far behind in the chase. His brave knock of 97 comprised of 9 boundaries in all before his dismissal. While MS Dhoni bagged the man of the match for his fiery 91 not out, Gambhir's precious innings is still remembered by fans across the globe.

'India needs to win the next World Cup'

The former Indian batsman, who was also India's hero in the final against Sri Lanka, has expressed the need for Team India to win the next World Cup 'ASAP' (as soon as possible). Since the victory in 2011, India has failed to clinch any ICC title, despite having reached the knockout stages in the 2015 and 2019 campaigns.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Gautam Gambhir said, "It doesn't feel like yesterday. Not for me at least. It's been what, 10 years now? I am not a person who looks back too much. Obviously, it's a proud moment but you know what, it's time for Indian cricket to move forward. Probably, now it's time that we win the next World Cup ASAP."