2011 World Cup: Memorial To Be Build Exactly Where 'Dhoni’s Iconic Six' Landed In Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council on Monday decided to build a small victory memorial in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to commemorate India’s ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 2011. The development came a day after Indian cricket fans celebrated the country’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

According to MCA president Amol Kale, the memorial will be built at the exact spot where Indian batter MS Dhoni’s iconic winning landed in the stands.

The MCA president further informed that the association will meet former Indian captain MS Dhoni on April 4 and will request his time to inaugurate the Memorial. “MCA is hopeful that it will be inaugurated by MS Dhoni when he will be in Mumbai for CSK's match with MI on April 8 in Wankhede. MCA will also felicitate Dhoni when he inaugurates the World Cup Victory Memorial in Wankhede Stadium,” MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As of now, the date to inaugurate the memorial has yet not been finalised as completely depends on Dhoni's consent and availability.

India’s historic 2011 World Cup win

12 years ago on April 12, the Indian cricket team made the country proud by winning its second World Cup, which came 28 years after the first-ever triumph in 1983. India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals by six wickets in the summit clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing the target of 275 runs, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli revived the chances of India winning by making a partnership of 83 runs. Skipper MS Dhoni and Yujraj Singh then had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket and guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

After 12 years of winning the 2011 World Cup, India will now be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023 in its entirety, for the first time. ICC on Sunday, April 2, unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day the Indian team led by MS Dhoni took the trophy home in 2011.