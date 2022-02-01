2022 Commonwealth Games: Cricket Becomes First Sporting Discipline To Announce Line-up

The sport of cricket will be making its comeback in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the names of 8 teams taking part in the event. Cricket is the first sport to confirm its complete line-up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is all set to make history by becoming the first major multi-sport event to award more medals to women than men.

ICC confirms 8 teams for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

This is the second time that cricket is going to be part of the Commonwealth Games. The last time cricket was part of the Commonwealth Games was back in 1998, when the men's teams battled it out for the gold medal. In the end, it was the South Africa team led by Shaun Pollock that won the gold beating Australia led by Steve Waugh by four wickets in the final.

This years cricket commonwealth Games will feature eight women's teams who will be competing for fo the gold medal. Sri Lanka team which recently won the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 event in Kuala Lumpur, completed the line-up of eight teams which also consists of Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 saw teams like Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka vie for the lone remaining slot at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket Commonwealth Games: Here's how the format looks like

As per the ICC release, the cricket event will be a league-cum-knockout affair at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Australia and India who were the finalists of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup are set to clash in the opening match on 29 July. The medal matches are scheduled to be played on 7 August. The tournament will be played with two groups in the league stage. Along with Australia and India, Group A also comprises Barbados and Pakistan. England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will fight for supremacy in Group B.

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram