2023 ODI World Cup: Which Teams Have Qualified So Far? What Remains At Stake For Others?

Afghanistan on Sunday booked a place at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after their Super League match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan will play in the next year's 50-over world cup, which is scheduled to be held in India. Apart from Afghanistan, six other teams have already gained direct qualification for the tournament based on their rankings in the WC Super League. South Africa and Sri Lanka are the other teams who are in the fray to directly qualify for the world cup.

Teams that have qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup

A total of seven teams have qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup with just one spot remaining to be directly filled. The remaining countries will have to play qualification matches with associate members to gain a spot in the marquee ICC event.

India England New Zealand Australia Bangladesh Pakistan Afghanistan

Teams that have not qualified yet

These are the teams that are part of the World Cup Super League series but have not qualified for the main event as of yet. Five of these teams will have to play in the qualification round with associate nations to enter the tournament. There are a total of 13 teams who are part of the Super League, 12 of those are Test nations, excluding the Netherlands.

West Indies Ireland Sri Lanka South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands

Sri Lanka are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and if they win the final match on Wednesday, they will boost their chances of earning a direct entry spot in the next year's world cup. It will also help them draw the series against Afghanistan. The first game of the series was won by Afghanistan, while the second game was washed out.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Standing

S. No. Team Played Points 1 India (Q) 20 134 2 England (Q) 18 125 3 New Zealand (Q) 17 125 4 Australia (Q) 18 120 5 Bangladesh (Q) 18 120 6 Pakistan (Q) 18 120 7 Afghanistan (Q) 14 115 8 West Indies 24 88 9 Ireland 21 68 10 Sri Lanka 20 67 11 South Africa 16 59 12 Zimbabwe 21 45 13 Netherlands 19 25



Image: ICC