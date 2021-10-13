Last Updated:

'230 Runs In 127 Balls': Travis Head's Record-breaking Knock In Marsh Cup Lauded By Fans

As far as the match between South Australia and Queensland is concerned, the Travis Head-led side scored a whopping 391/8 in 48 overs.

Image: cricket.com.au


South Australian batsman Travis Head on Wednesday smashed an impressive double century to become the first Australian cricketer to score two double tons in List A cricket. Playing against Queensland in Marsh Cup, Head scored 230 off 127 balls, including 28 boundaries and 8 maximums. The South Australian skipper came to bat in the fourth over after Alex Carey's dismissal for 12 runs. Head brought up his century off 65 balls and then moved from 100 to 200 off just 49 balls. In the process, the 27-year-old also registered the second-highest score by an Australian in men's List A cricket. D'Arcy Short holds the record for the highest score (257 off 148) by an Australian in List A cricket. 

Head has been looking in great touch for the past couple of months as he had also scored 163 in a drawn match against Western Australia in Marsh Sheffield Shield opener last month. With his 230 off 127 balls, Head became the third cricketer and first Australian to score multiple double hundreds in one-day cricket. Only two other players have scored more than two double tons in one-day cricket - India's Rohit Sharma and England's Ali Brown. Sharma is the only player to do it at the international level. Here's how netizens are reacting to Head's incredible knock in Marsh Cup. 

South Australia vs Queensland

As far as the match between South Australia and Queensland is concerned, the Travis Head-led side scored a whopping 391/8 in 48 overs. Jake Weatherald scored the second-highest individual score for South Australia as he smashed 97 off 103 balls before being dismissed by Michael Neser, who also removed Head for 230. Nathan McAndrew scored 37 off 27 before being dismissed by Jack Wildermuth. Queensland is currently batting and requires 195 runs from 18 overs to win the game at the time of publishing this copy. The target has been reduced to 380 and the allotted quota of overs to 44 due to rain delay. 

