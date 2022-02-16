25-year-old Youngster Wants To Play For India At T20 World Cup; 'I Want To Grab That'

The 25-year-old Indian speedster Avesh Khan has revealed his desire to represent the Men in Blue in the upcoming edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November this year. Avesh burst into the Indian cricket scene following his phenomenal performance for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021. He finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker and is currently in India’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar, in a recent YouTube video, the 25-year-old expressed his thoughts about the Team India opportunity he has received. "I'm looking at the West Indies as an opportunity. Obviously, representing the country is every cricketer's dream,” Avesh said. He explained that every young player takes up the sport with the dream of representing India and now that he has got his chance, he would like to grab the opportunity and help the team win matches.

Revealing his plans and desire to represent India in the World Cup, Avesh further added, “Obviously because World Cup is a big stage. After breaking into the national side, every player aims of playing in the World Cup and help India win the trophy. It's been at the back of my mind. I want to help India win the World Cup”. While the pacer didn't feature in the playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies, his international debut might be just around the corner.

Avesh Khan most expensive uncapped player to be sold at IPL 2022 auction

Avesh was not retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, despite his stellar performance, however, the uncapped Indian player received the highest bid of INR 10 crore from one of the two new IPL teams, Lucknow Super Giants. Avesh became the most expensive uncapped cricketer to be sold in the auction, and also the sixth most expensive player overall. Avesh Khan finished one spot below Orange cap holder, Harshal Patel, in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021, after notching up 24 wickets in 16 matches. He had the best bowling figures of 3/13, with a bowling average of 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37.

