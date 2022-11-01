3 Other Players Express Discontent Over Team India Selection Snub After Prithvi Shaw

The all-India selection committee on Monday, October 31st named India squad for the series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. India is scheduled to take on New Zealand in three-match ODI and T20 series followed by ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh Team India chosen to feature in both series had some fresh faces in the mix but there were a couple of players who were left heartbroken after being not included in the team. Some of the players not picked for both tours took to social media to express their disappointment.

Team India players post cryptic tweets over non-selection

The selectors decided to rest several players for the series against New Zealand, which begins after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored by selectors, other players like Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana have also expressed their disappointment over the snub. The exclusion of Bishnoi was a major surprise as he had performed well in the limited opportunities presented to him.

The youngster was part of India's Asia Cup 2022 squad. In the only game played in the Asia Cup, Bishnoi bowled well against Pakistan in Super 4. Taking to Instagram he posted a cryptic message which said "Comeback is always stronger than setback," Bishnoi wrote in a post on his Instagram story.

Nitish Rana was part of Team India which played the T20 series against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Following the series, the Delhi cricketer hasn't been on the selectors' radar. Having failed to find a spot for New Zealand and Bangladesh series, Rana shared a cryptic Instagram story which said, "HOPE - hold on, pain ends."



Speaking of Umesh Yadav, the veteran India pacer recently got a recall for the home series against Australia and South Africa as a replacement for Mohammed Shami. Before the recent home series Yadav, last played a T20I match for India back in 2019. Despite being named in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series, Umesh expressed disappointment over not being named to the white ball team. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram he wrote, "May be you can fool me but God is watching you mind that."



Prithvi Shaw left disappointed after being ignored by selectors

Shaw played his last international match for Team India last year in July when the men in blue visited Sri Lanka. Despite performing consistently in the domestic circuit, he is yet to receive a call-up to the team. Despite proving his mettle on various occasions, Prithvi Shaw continues to be absent from Team India's radar. Following the latest snub, Shaw took to Instagram and shared the picture of spiritual master Sai Baba, on which he wrote “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba,”.