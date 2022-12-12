3 Players Likely To Get Promoted, 2 Seniors To Lose Their Contracts With BCCI: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the new central contracts for the men's and women's teams following an apex council meeting on December 21. Veteran players Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are likely to lose their central contracts as they have not been playing regularly for the Indian Test side since being dropped earlier this year. They are not part of the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to get a promotion Group from C to B courtesy of his performances over the past few months. According to the news agency PTI, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are also likely to get promoted when the BCCI announces the new list later this month. Suryakumar Yadav has been in phenomenal form and is currently the World No. 1 T20I batter. Gill, on the other hand, recently put up a great show in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

"Surya was in Group C but his performance in the last one year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ishan Kishan to get a contract?

Ishan Kishan, who smashed a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, is likely to get centrally contracted by the BCCI. Kishan became the fourth Indian batter and the youngest in the world to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. Kishan might be added to Group C if not B thanks to his recent performance in Bangladesh.

In terms of the annual retainer, an A+ deal offers the players Rs 7 crore annually, Group A Rs 5 crore, Group B Rs 3 crore, and Group C offers Rs 1 crore.

The Indian team is currently getting ready to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test match is scheduled to be played in Chattogram from December 14 to 18. KL Rahul is all set to lead the Indian side in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who injured his thumb while playing the second ODI against Bangladesh last week.

Image: ICC

