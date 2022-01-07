3 Reasons Why India Lost 2nd Test To South Africa, Highlighted By Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has revealed his thoughts on India’s defeat by seven wickets in the second Test match of the ongoing three-Test series, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa cruised to victory by chasing down the fourth innings target of 240 runs set by India to finish the match within the fourth day of play, and level the series at 1-1. India scored 266/10 in the third innings, after South Africa’s score of 229 runs in their first batting innings. India earlier scored 202 runs in their first innings, as they struggled against the tall Proteas pacers.

How did Mohammed Siraj's injury affect India?

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on India’s loss, Gambhir highlighted three key reasons behind the same. Speaking to the official broadcaster of the IND vs SA Test series in India, Star Sports, Gambhir highlighted that Mohammed Siraj’s injury and said, “India missed the fourth seamer. If Mohammed Siraj would have been 100 percent fit then the captain would have been able to rotate his two key pacers better. And you know that once the ball gets wet, it won't help Ashwin anymore. So literally, you were playing with just three pacers. And when you expect only three pacers to pick the remaining eight wickets, you can't expect any of them to have an off day. So had Siraj been fit, we would have seen a better performance from the pace attack”.

Height advantage of South African pace bowlers

Highlighting the second possible reason for India’s loss, Gambhir said that the South African pace bowling line-up held an advantage over India because of their tall and lanky pacers. “You want you to pace bowlers to test the opposition batters with short balls. But when South Africa pacers were bowling, they had more height, and hence did not have to press enough. You can expect that from Bumrah, but these kinds of deliveries do not come naturally to Shami and hence most of his short-pitched deliveries went over the keeper's head. Bumrah's strength too lies in fuller deliveries,” Gambhir said.

India's batting struggles at Johannesburg

The third reason highlighted by Gambhir was India’s struggle with the bat in the match, particularly in the first innings. He cited India’s first innings score at Centurion of 320 runs and said that the bowlers cannot be expected to bail out the team every time they set a target of around 200 runs, especially with only four bowling options. India scored 320 runs in the first innings at Centurion, while scored only 202 runs at Johannesburg.

Image: AP