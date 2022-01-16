Last Updated:

Resigned Thrice, Sacked Once: Fans Ask If Kohli 'willingly Quit' Captaincy Or 'was Forced'

Virat Kohli had previously resigned as India's captain in white-ball formats as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper in the Indian Premier League.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, BCCI, Cricket, Virat Kohli steps down, virat kohli quits, virat kohli test captaincy, Virat Kohli leaves test captaincy, Virat Kohli stat

Image: PTI


Indian skipper Virat Kohli stunned the world on Saturday when he abruptly announced his decision to quit as India's Test captain. Kohli revealed his decision just days after India failed to win its first-ever Test series in South Africa.

Kohli thanked the BCCI on Twitter for allowing him to captain Team India for seven years in the longest version of the game. Kohli had previously resigned as India's captain in white-ball formats as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli's decision not only shocked the cricketing world but left the fans perplexed as to why the most successful skipper of Team India abruptly decided to quit as captain.

Fans took to social media to express their feelings on Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain. Many people were also curious as to whether Kohli voluntarily resigned as captain or was pushed to do so by the BCCI. Here are fans speculating as to why Kohli called it quits as Test captain despite his successful stint so far. 

READ | 'Under pressure' Virat Kohli decides to quit Test captaincy; Rohit Sharma likely to lead

Controversy surrounding Kohli's captaincy

Kohli was recently involved in a spat with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, which could be the source of all the rumours surrounding his unexpected decision to step down as Test captain. Kohli was stripped of India's ODI captaincy following his decision to resign as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that Kohli was asked not to resign as T20I captain, to which he didn't oblige. Ganguly said that the selectors didn't feel right to have two captains in the white-ball formats so they decided to remove Kohli from ODI captaincy as well.

READ | Tendulkar says 'you gave 100%' as Kohli quits Test captaincy saying he couldn't give 120%

However, Kohli denied Ganguly's statement and said that he was never asked to not relinquish his T20I captaincy and that he was only informed about the change in leadership in the ODIs just one-and-a-half hours before his call with selectors to pick a team for the South Africa series.

This sparked a huge controversy ahead of India's trip to South Africa, and it was believed that things between Kohli and the BCCI management were not going well.

Image: PTI

READ | 40 wins in 68 matches: Why Virat Kohli is the best Test captain India has ever had
READ | 'Wants to make himself unsackable': Ex-India batter on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy
Tags: Virat Kohli, BCCI, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com