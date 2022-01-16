Resigned Thrice, Sacked Once: Fans Ask If Kohli 'willingly Quit' Captaincy Or 'was Forced'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stunned the world on Saturday when he abruptly announced his decision to quit as India's Test captain. Kohli revealed his decision just days after India failed to win its first-ever Test series in South Africa.

Kohli thanked the BCCI on Twitter for allowing him to captain Team India for seven years in the longest version of the game. Kohli had previously resigned as India's captain in white-ball formats as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli's decision not only shocked the cricketing world but left the fans perplexed as to why the most successful skipper of Team India abruptly decided to quit as captain.

Fans took to social media to express their feelings on Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain. Many people were also curious as to whether Kohli voluntarily resigned as captain or was pushed to do so by the BCCI. Here are fans speculating as to why Kohli called it quits as Test captain despite his successful stint so far.

I am gutted to hear #ViratKohli quit his captaincy. I am wondering is he really took that decision willingly or forced by #BCCI. I am fan of test cricket, I will really miss his attacking captaincy in test cricket. pic.twitter.com/7RZu08Cdlg — Rampragash Karunanithi (@Rampragash_K) January 16, 2022

Very soon he will be FORCED to retire. Before we know, Kohli will be history. Don’t tell me BCCI does not have a hand in this. They are destroying a champion batsman and a brilliant leader. This is not good.@imVkohli #BCCIPolitics — iam_obul (@ObaiahE) January 16, 2022

India lost in SA. BCCI won in India against Virat Kohli.

After this incidence no other player will say anything against BCCI no matter what wrong BCCI do. You forced a great player to take drastic decisions. — Chetan Bendale (@BendaleChetan) January 16, 2022

We don’t know if it was a personal choice or was a forced one! @ashoswai sir. Why speculate and push personal agenda on every trending topic? There are lot of financial and we’ll being problems in India, if possible would like your analysis over them, than @imVkohli retirement. — MrBhanu17 (@FACKSO) January 16, 2022

I know the odds are against u right now and this decision...," It's a forced one" ....

But still remember #King u r one of the best to ever play this "Gentleman's Game"!! Love from this side of the #Border.. 😍😪#ViratKohli #Viratvsbcci https://t.co/P681YR8Clb — M. Umar Arshad (@MUmarArshad8) January 15, 2022

Controversy surrounding Kohli's captaincy

Kohli was recently involved in a spat with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, which could be the source of all the rumours surrounding his unexpected decision to step down as Test captain. Kohli was stripped of India's ODI captaincy following his decision to resign as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that Kohli was asked not to resign as T20I captain, to which he didn't oblige. Ganguly said that the selectors didn't feel right to have two captains in the white-ball formats so they decided to remove Kohli from ODI captaincy as well.

However, Kohli denied Ganguly's statement and said that he was never asked to not relinquish his T20I captaincy and that he was only informed about the change in leadership in the ODIs just one-and-a-half hours before his call with selectors to pick a team for the South Africa series.

This sparked a huge controversy ahead of India's trip to South Africa, and it was believed that things between Kohli and the BCCI management were not going well.

Image: PTI