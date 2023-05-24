324 Runs In 20 Overs: England Batsman Ravi Bopara Unleashes Carnage In A T20 Match

England cricketer Ravi Bopara achieved an incredible feat while representing Sussex in the Second Eleven T20 Championship in London. Playing for Sussex 2nd XI against Middlesex, the 38-year-old hammered a quickfire knock of 144 runs in 49 balls. Courtesy of his knock, Sussex reached a mammoth total of 324/7 at the Richmond Cricket Club in London.

His thumping knock included a total of 14 fours and 12 sixes, and lit up the venue with powerful shots. He finished at the top of the Sussex lineup with a strike rate of 293.8. Later in the match, Ravi Bopara displayed his all-round potential by grabbing four wickets as Middlesex were bowled out for a paltry 130. This comes ahead of Sussex’s campaign opener in the T20 Blast against Somerset, which is slate to be held on Friday, May 26.

What has been said about Ravi Bopara's knock?

Meanwhile, Somerset took to their official social media handles to celebrate Bopara’s iconic knock. “A huge score from our 2nd XI against Middlesex 2nd XI this afternoon! Ravi Bopara top scored with 144 including 14 fours and 12 sixes as we hit 324-7 from our 20 overs,” wrote Sussex Cricket on Twitter.

Sharing the video of Bopara’s knock on Instagram, Sussex said, “Ravi Bopara on form! Our T20 captain hit 144 off 49 balls as our 2nd XI scored 324-7 off 20 overs. Ravi then took four wickets in a 194 run victory”. Here’s a look at the video of Bopara smashing the Middlesex 2nd XI bowlers for shots all around the park.

Ravi Bopara's international career for England

Ravi Bopara played international cricket for England from 2007 to 2015 and has remained absent from the national team ever since. In his last appearance for the English cricket team, he faced India at Birmingham in 2014. During his time playing for England, he smashed over 2600 runs in 120 ODI, while scoring 711 runs in 38 T20Is. He also made 13 Test appearances and scored 575 runs. At the same time, he also has 16 wickets to his name in T20Is, alongside 40 in ODIs and one in Tests.