3308 Runs, 50.12 Average: Statistical Highlights Of Virat Kohli's Career Before 100th T20I

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to appear in his 100th T20 international for India against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. After doing so, Kohli will become the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game. The 33-year-old will also become the second player in the world to achieve the feat after New Zealand's Ross Taylor. Let's take a statistical look at Kohli's T20I career so far.

Virat Kohli: T20I career

Kohli has played a total of 99 T20Is and has scored 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and with a strike rate of 137.66. The right-handed batter has not scored a T20I century in his career so far, although, he has smashed five centuries in the IPL. Kohli has 30 half-centuries in T20Is for India, including 299 boundaries and 93 maximums.

The most number of runs Kohli has scored against a single side is Australia. Kohli has played 19 games against Australia and has scored 718 runs at an average of 59.83 and with a strike rate of 146.23, which is also his best after his strike rate against West Indies. Kohli has also been very successful against teams like England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The most successful year for Kohli in terms of runs scored in T20Is is 2016 when he smashed 641 runs in 15 matches at an average of 106.83 and with a strike rate of 140.26. He scored a whopping seven half-centuries that year. Kohli also looked phenomenal with the bat in 2014 and 2019 when he scored 385 and 466 runs, respectively.

Kohli will look to regain form

Kohli will also look to regain his form during the match against Pakistan. The Delhi-born cricketer has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. Kohli has not scored a century in any format of the game since reaching the three-digit mark in a pink ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. As a result of his declining form, Kohli's averages in all three formats have taken a significant hit.

