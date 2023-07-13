35-year-old Uncle In Emerging Side, Nephews In Senior Team: Tales Of Afghanistan Cricket

The Afghanistan men's cricket team is currently playing a bilateral series against Bangladesh. The Afghan side led by Hashmatullah Shahidi won the three-match ODI series, while the hosts emerged victorious in the one-off Test last month. Both teams will now play a two-match T20I series starting July 14. On the other hand, Afghanistan's 'A' team is participating at the ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023, which is being held in Sri Lanka.

Uncle plays for Emerging side, nephews for senior team

(Noor Ali during an ODI match against Kenya. Image: Cricket Kenya)

In a unique incident in cricketing history, Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran is currently representing his nation in the ACC Emerging Cup 2023, a tournament primarily for U-23 level cricketers. Meanwhile, Noor Ali's nephews Ibrahim Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are playing for the senior team in the ongoing bilateral series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, Noor Ali made his senior team debut back in 2009, while Mujeeb and Ibrahim received their maiden international cap in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

The age difference conundrum

The age difference between Noor Ali and his nephews is significant. Noor Ali is 35 years old, while Ibrahim is 21 and Mujeeb is 22. Noor Ali is old enough to play in the senior side but is still plying his trade in the Emerging Asia Cup. It is a rare occurrence for nephews to play for the senior team of their country while their uncle is playing for the junior side.

Among the three players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is more accomplished given the number of matches he has played for the Afghanistan senior team and also for franchises all over the world. Rahman is a right-arm leg spinner who bowls with a high arm action. He has a variety of deliveries, including the leg break, googly, slider, and flipper. He is also a good fielder and a handy batsman. Noor Ali and Ibrahim Zadran are opening batters.

Image: BCB