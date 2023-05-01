Mumbai Indians earned a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday. Playing at their home, MI chased down the target of 213 runs set by Rajasthan Royals in the first innings. However, one of the main highlights of the match was MI captain Rohit Sharma’s hilarious post-match segment.

After Tim David’s 45* off 14 took Mumbai Indians through to the win, Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle was seen presenting the awards during the post-match presentation show. As Harsha was joined by Rohit Sharma, the pundit hailed him for playing the 1000th IPL game, 150 IPL games as the MI captain, and his 190th game for the franchise. At the same time, the commentator also mentioned that Rohit turned 36 years old on the same day.

“Everything happened for you today, 150th game as captain, 190th for MI, 36th birthday. And like it happened last time,” Bhogle said before begging interrupted by the birthday man. “35th not 36th,” Rohit said as Bhogle corrected himself, but the captain soon burst out loud in laughter and revealed he was just joking.

IPL: Rohit Sharma on victory against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals

As the conversation continued, the MI captain shared his thoughts on the win. “Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves,” he said. It is worth noting that MI’s run chase on Sunday was the highest successful IPL chases at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

In the meantime, it also became the fourth highest run chases in the history of the competition. Meanwhile, David’s heroics with the bat in the death overs of the thrilling chase, outshined an ecstatic century by Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Opening the batting alongside Jos Buttler, Jaiswal scored 124 runs in 62 balls, while registering 16 fours and eight sixes.

With 17 runs to win off the final over, Tim struck three back-to-back sixes to Jason Holder to clinch the win. This was the 1000th game to be played in the marquee T20 league, since its inception in 2008. This was also the 150th match as a captain for Rohit.