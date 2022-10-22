4 Women Cricketers, Coach Injured After Baroda Team Bus Collides With Truck In Vizag

The Baroda senior women’s T20 cricket team met with an accident in Vishakapatnam on Friday after their team bus collided with a truck. As reported by ANI, the bus hit the lorry near Gnanapuram in Visakhapatnam which left four players and a coach injured. The injured individuals were then admitted to a private hospital, before leaving for Vadodara on Friday evening.

“Andhra Pradesh | A women's cricket team bus met with an accident as it collided with a truck in Gnanapuram, Visakhapatnam earlier today. 4 players & coach were injured; all were admitted to a pvt hospital. After treatment, they went to Vadodara today evening: Visakhapatnam Police,” ANI tweeted.

More details about the accident:

As per media reports, the accident took place at around 7 AM after the lorry driver applied sudden breaks due to a slowing motorist on the highway. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the lorry. The impact reportedly resulted in injuries to team manager Neelam Gupte, and players Kesha Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat, and Nidhi Dhamuniya. Reports also claim that the bus and lorry were impounded by the police, who are now investigating the accident after registering a case.

Baroda fail to qualify for India women's senior T20 trophy knockout stage

Meanwhile, it is understood that the team was returning by bus after facing Saurashtra at Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex on Thursday, October 20. They won the match against Saurashtra by seven wickets and five balls to spare, as skipper Yastika Bhatia shined with a knock of 64 off 60 deliveries. Earlier in the first innings, Dhruvi Patel returned with the figures of 3/24, which helped Baroda restrict Saurashtra to 117/6 in 20 overs.

Baroda were placed alongside Mumbai, Vidarbha, Bengal, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, and Pondicherry in the Group C of the India Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2022. They failed to advance into the knockout stage after finishing fifth in their group. They won three games against Saurashtra, Pondicherry, and Bengal, but returned with defeats against Mumbai, Vidarbha, and Chandigarh. The knockout stage and final of the tournament will be played in Bengaluru, with the summit clash scheduled to be held on November 5.