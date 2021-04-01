'40 Ball Hundred Loading': Netizens Impressed With Pujara's Aggressive Batting In Nets

Indian cricket team test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to showcase his second version in IPL 2021. Cricket fans are excited to see the attacking cricket of Cheteshwar Pujara in IPL 2021 after he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings during the auctions. Now, a video of Pujara batting in the nets of CSK has created a lot of buzz on Twitter. While some people are outlining the change of stance in Pujara's batting, others are predicting the test specialist batsman will showcase his new avatar in the Indian cricket extravaganza for the CSK.

This is what netizens have to say about Pujara's batting:

40 ball hundred loading — CRICFAN #DCian (@flickofkohli_18) March 30, 2021

I really hope we get to see Pujara in playing XI atleast for one game.#IPL2021 #pujara https://t.co/WzxXLSp7EL — Yash Rojesara (@yash_rojesara) April 1, 2021

If Pujara can do this in the IPL, it is going to be CRAZY!#IPL2021 https://t.co/aaRISfCe0h — SATYAM PANDIT (@SPUP67) April 1, 2021

Wow, @cheteshwar1 changed his stance, more uplift of a bat, may be that's the way to go for hard hitting in shorter formats, can't wait to see him, hope @msdhoni_7781 gives him the chance to prove his worth — vlskumar (@vlskumar2) March 30, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2021. He is considered a Test specialist for India, and he does not feature for the national team in the shorter formats. He last played an IPL game in 2014.

After CSK bought Pujara at his base price, the 33-year-old cricketer said in his statement that it takes a change of mindset to switch from the Test format to the IPL. Pujara had also said that 'it is the mental aspect which changes quickly with good preparation I am really hopeful that I'll do well in the IPL."

Cheteshwar Pujara has played 30 matches in the IPL, scoring 390 runs in 22 innings. He has one fifty to his name in the format. The Chennai Super Kings is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season. CSK begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai. Recently, Delhi Capitals has named Rishabh Pant as their new skipper after Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

(Image Credits: @ChennaiIPL/@selva_cskian23/Twitter)