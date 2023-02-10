40 Khelo India Centers To Be Established In Jammu & Kashmir: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur announced the launch of 40 Khelo India Centers in J&K. Thakur signaled the start of the 2022 Khelo India Winter Games in great spirit. At the inauguration, the former India first-class player got his playing shoes on as he went on to face a few deliveries amid snowfall. This edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be played in the valley of Gulmarg from the 10th to the 14th of February. A total of 1600 athletes will participate in 11 disciplines from across the country.

The Union Sports Minister also announced that the expense of all athletes will be taken care of by the government. Thakur was excited at the prospect of the players representing India globally.

On the occasion, Thakur weighed in on the importance of Khelo India Winter Games.

Khelo India Winter Games are being organised in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. 11 games will be organised. 1500 players from 29 states and union territories of the country have come here. The situation is changing here: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/EZcx6JyQqi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Khelo India Winter Games has started from today & will be held till February 14. 1500 players from 29 states of the country are going to participate in it. Sportsmen will benefit from this & the number of tourists will also increase: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/2p7cNUTQRm — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

J&K Lieutenant Governor announced the e-launch of 40 Khelo India centres.

A brief about Khelo India Winter Games

After the success of the Khelo India Youth Games, in 2020 the Khelo India Winter Games was also launched. Events like Skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running, Ice hockey, Figure skating and Speed skating, are the sporting events that comprise the mega event.

Khelo India Youth Games have been instrumental in the addition of many athletes breaking out on the international stage and now it is time for the Winter Games to do the same and raise the flag of India in the Winter Olympics.