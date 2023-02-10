Last Updated:

40 Khelo India Centers To Be Established In Jammu & Kashmir: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur announced the launch of 40 Khelo India Centers in J&K. Thakur signaled the start of the 2022 Khelo India Winter Games.

Prateek Arya
Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur announced the launch of 40 Khelo India Centers in J&K. Thakur signaled the start of the 2022 Khelo India Winter Games in great spirit. At the inauguration, the former India first-class player got his playing shoes on as he went on to face a few deliveries amid snowfall. This edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be played in the valley of Gulmarg from the 10th to the 14th of February. A total of 1600 athletes will participate in 11 disciplines from across the country. 

The Union Sports Minister also announced that the expense of all athletes will be taken care of by the government. Thakur was excited at the prospect of the players representing India globally.

On the occasion, Thakur weighed in on the importance of Khelo India Winter Games.

 

J&K Lieutenant Governor announced the e-launch of 40 Khelo India centres. 

A brief about Khelo India Winter Games 

After the success of the Khelo India Youth Games, in 2020 the Khelo India Winter Games was also launched. Events like Skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running, Ice hockey, Figure skating and Speed skating, are the sporting events that comprise the mega event.

Khelo India Youth Games have been instrumental in the addition of many athletes breaking out on the international stage and now it is time for the Winter Games to do the same and raise the flag of India in the Winter Olympics.

