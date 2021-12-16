'40 Shades Of Ash': R Ashwin Unveils New Show On Different Facets Of His Life

Popular Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Koo account on Thursday and unveiled a new show on his Youtube channel, where he will be answering 40 questions by his fans.

Revealing the show, Ashwin said on his Koo post, “Ashwin answers fans. 40 questions, 40 answers. Presenting '40 Shades of Ash', unravelling different facets of Ash the cricketer & the human being. We're sure you will love it (sic)”. Meanwhile, Ashwin also mentioned that the video will premier on Thursday at 8 PM IST on his youtube channel.

R Ashwin answers to questions by fans

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, the video was already live on Ashwin’s youtube channel, where he could be seen answering the questions put out to him by his followers. Ashwin can be seen revealing many interesting details about topics from behind-the-scenes actions that go on in the Indian cricket team, to the technical aspect of cricket. One of the questions he faced was about how he managed to stay motivated after getting dropped from the squad despite being in terrific form during India’s tour of England.

Answering the fan, Ashwin said, “If you are dropped, you should work harder and gain your place quickly. If you are dropped, you can also learn something out of it. If you find the reason valid or invalid, you should continue working on it. That’s life! Learn from success and failure”.

Watch the full video by R Ashwin on Youtube:

India's Test squad against South Africa

Ashwin will be next seen leading India’s spin bowling attack, during their tour of South Africa. The Indian team departed for South Africa on Thursday and are scheduled two play a three Test match and a three ODI match series with the Proteas. Ashwin will be the leading spinner in the Test series, as Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the series due to an injury, alongside Axar Patel.

India squad against South Africa: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

(Image: AP)