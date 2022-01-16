Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a shocking announcement on Saturday as he stepped down as India's Test captain. Kohli issued a statement on his official social media handles, where he thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity and confirmed that he will no longer lead the team in the longest format.

This comes after Kohli recently relinquished his white-ball captaincy citing workload management as the reason. Let's take a look at Kohli's numbers as India's Test captain as an era comes to an end with his departure.

Virat Kohli is so far the most successful Test captain India has ever had. The 33-year-old batter has led India to 40 Test wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses out of the 68 matches he has captained the side. It was under Kohli's captaincy that India won its first-ever Test series in Australia.

Kohli was also instrumental in guiding India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June 2021. He also helped India secure an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series against England earlier last year.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India never lost a Test series at home. During his tenure, India won 11 out of 11 Test series played at home.

Kohli as a batter in Tests

After MS Dhoni stepped down from the job during the series in Australia in 2014, Kohli was named as India's Test captain. Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches since then, including 20 hundreds and 18 half-centuries at an average of 54.80. It was under Kohli that India registered its maiden Test win at Centurion in South Africa.

Kohli is ranked No. 4 when it comes to the win percentage as Test captain after a minimum of 20 games. Only Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli on the list. Kohli has a win percentage of 58.82%.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, led India in 60 Test matches, winning 27, losing 18 and drawing 15. Dhoni's win percentage as India's Test captain is 45.

BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly played 49 Tests as captain of the Indian men's cricket team. Under Ganguly's captaincy, India won 21 games, lost 13, and drew 15 matches. Ganguly's win percentage as Test captain is 42.85.

Image: BCCI