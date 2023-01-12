'45 ODI Hundreds Don't Happen Like That': Indian Great Opens Up On Virat-Sachin Debate

Former Indian skipper and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was recently asked about his views on Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar debate and Ganguly hailed Virat Kohli as a special talent. Virat Kohli slammed career's 45th ODI century in the recently concluded 1st ODI match against Bangladesh and he is now only 4 centuries behind equaling master blaster's record of most number of ODI centuries.

During a promotional event, as quoted by PTI, Ganguly was asked the question related to the Tendulkar vs Kohli debate. However, the former BCCI President decided to shy away from it and said it was a difficult question. However, he went on to hail Kohli as a fantastic player and said that his feat of 45 hundreds isn't a mere one.

Ganguly went on to say that Kohli is a special player even if there will be periods when he will not score a lot of runs. "It's a difficult question to answer. Kohli is a fantastic player. He's played many such innings, 45 hundreds don't happen like this. He's a special talent. There will be periods when he will not score, but he's a special player," Ganguly told news agency PTI.

Throwing weight behind Kohli, former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar have already tipped the batting icon to eclipse Tendulkar.

"It's not about the record, honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-overs format. See, the rules have changed," Gambhir said on the Cricket Show on Star Sports.

"You should not compare eras. It's not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time," Gambhir added.