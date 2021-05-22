45-yr-old Darren Stevens Sets County Cricket On Fire With 149-ball 190; Watch His Exploits

Cricket's penchant for throwing surprises when you expect none again came to the fore when 45-year-old Darren Stevens hit a scintillating 149-ball 190 on the second day of the County Championship game against Glamorgan on Friday. Initially, Glamorgan's decision to field first was bearing fruit as half of Kent's batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with only 80 runs on the board. This is when Stevens, the oldest active player in county cricket since 1995, walked in a bid to fight back. After he witnessed two wickets fall around him in quick succession, Kent was on the verge of folding up at 128 for 8.

However, the veteran all-rounder had other plans in store as he stitched a massive 166-run partnership with Barbados pacer Miguel Cummins in just a span of 28 overs. In the brilliant partnership, Stevens contributed 160 runs, Cummins chipped in with a solitary run while the extras made up the rest. The 45-year-old Kent player's contribution of 96.38% of the runs in this joint effort created a record for the most one-sided partnership for 100-plus runs in first-class cricket. But they failed to beat Kent's ninth-wicket partnership record of 171 by Mark Ealham and Paul Strang.

Steven's breathtaking knock comprising 15 fours and 15 sixes completely changed the momentum of the game as his side's innings ended with 307. In the process, Stevens missed out on equalling the record for the most sixes in a County Championship innings currently jointly held by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier. The fun didn't end there for the right-arm medium pacer who trapped Glamorgan's no.3 and Australian middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne in front of the wicket. At stumps, Glamorgan could score 55 runs losing two wickets in the bargain with one scalp to Steven's name who conceded just 14 runs in his 5-over spell.

Watch the highlights of his amazing knock here:

Marnus Labuschagne trapped in front by Stevens:

Career graph

Making his debut for Leicestershire in 1997 at the age of 21, Darren Stevens has played 314 first-class games scoring 15940 runs at an average of 34.65 with 35 hundreds and 80 fifties besides bagging 564 wickets at an average of 24.54. Incidentally, he struck his career-best 237 off 225 balls only in 2019. In the List A format, he scored 7612 runs with 160 scalps to his name. While he has not represented England at the national level, he became a much sought-after T20 player in the last few years turning out for Dhaka Gladiators amongst other teams. So far, he has 4001 runs in his T20 career with an impressive strike rate of 136.41 while taking 114 wickets.