Sachin Tendulkar Rolls Back The Years In Batting Blitz; Fans Say 'retired Way Too Early'

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a video to mark National Sports Day, which is celebrated every year on August 29. In the video, Tendulkar can be seen playing his favourite sport 'cricket' at an indoor badminton stadium. Tendulkar wrote that how could he not play the sport he loves so much on the occasion of National Sports Day. He further urged his followers to share pictures and videos of them playing their favourite sport.

"It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport. #SportPlayingNation," Sachin wrote in his post.

It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. 🏏



Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport.#SportPlayingNation pic.twitter.com/56rLrCvjfe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2022

What's in the video?

In the video, Sachin can be seen hitting some of his favourite shots from his playing days, including the cover and straight drives. Netizens flooded the comment section with messages appreciating Sachin's wide range of shots at 49 years of age. Some users also paid heed to Sachin's request by posting videos of themselves playing their favourite sport. The post has garnered nearly 5,00,000 views and over 19,000 likes since being shared on Twitter late on Monday.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Maor Dhyan Chand. While his birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day every year, the country’s highest sporting honor, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is also named after him. Courtesy of his incredible performances, India became one of the formidable Hockey sides in the early 1900s.

Sachin's career

As far as Sachin is concerned, he remains the highest run-scorer in the world in both Test and ODI cricket. He is also the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries.

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs after making his international debut against Pakistan in 1989. Tendulkar finished his career as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI formats, smashing 15,921 and 18,426 runs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar announced retirement from all forms of the game in 2013. He played his last international match for India against West Indies at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium.

Image: Twitter/@sachin_rt/PTI