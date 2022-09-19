Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday turned back the clock as he played his signature cover drive and pull shot in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends. Sachin played a spectacular back foot cover drive off Kyle Mills' bowling in the opening over of the first innings to bring up his first boundary. He then played a wonderful pull shot off Shane Bond's bowling to hit his second boundary in the very next over.

Sachin shows he is still the 'Master Blaster'

The video of Sachin playing the backfoot cover drive is now going viral on social media. Netizens are lauding the 49-year-old for his brilliant batting technique despite retiring from the game a decade ago. Here's the video of Sachin playing his signature shots that is going popular on Twitter.

Meanwhile, during the opening game of the ongoing Legends League Cricket, Sachin was seen playing some explosive hits before being dismissed by Makhaya Ntini of South Africa Legends. The major highlight of his 16-run knock was the two boundaries he scored against Makhaya Ntini and Johan van der Wath. He scored boundary of Ntini over mid-on area, while he hit van der Wath for a four over mid-off.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, the New Zealand Legends skipper won the toss and elected to field first. Naman Ojha opened the batting alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The duo forged a crucial partnership of 32 runs before the former was dismissed by Shane Bond for 18 off 15 balls. Tendulkar is still intact in the middle and is batting at 18 off 11 balls at the time of writing this story. Suresh Raina has joined Tendulkar in the middle and is batting at 8 off 5 deliveries. Match has been stopped due to rain.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Playing XIs

India Legends: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha.

New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Aaron Redmond, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Shane Bond.

