5 Unforgettable Virat Kohli Moments As Icon Announces Stepping Down As T20I Captain

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai, India's skipper Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as Captain of the T20 Indian Team after the tournament. The cricketer posted his statement on Twitter and also thanked those who supported him in his journey. He wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win." In view of this massive new development, here's a look at the top five performances by Virat Kohli in Team India.

Top 5 performances by Virat Kohli in Team India:

1. World Cup 2016

During the T20 World Cup in 2016 against Australia, India saw themselves struggling. The team was at 94-4 with six overs left and chasing a total of 161 runs required for victory. Virat Kohli, however, rose to the occasion and played the game of his life. The cricketer scored a total of 82 runs in 51 balls and saw India through to the Semi-Finals.

2. Asia Cup 2012

India and Pakistan went head-to-head in a high-pressure match, where Pakistan batted in the first innings and scored a massive total of 329/6. After Gambhir got out for a duck, India saw itself in trouble. However, Kohli came to the rescue and hit 22 fours and one six before he got out at 183 runs. India won the match against Pakistan and Kohli was named Man of the Match.

3. South Africa series 2018

India and South Africa locked horns in a six-match series in 2018. Famous for being openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got out early in the innings and Kohli stepped onto the pitch. With 19 fours and two sixes, he scored 129 runs in 96 balls and helped India win the match and the series as well.

4. Australia tri-series

India had to chase down 320 runs in 40 overs against Sri Lanka at Hobart. The star player scored 133 runs off just 86 balls with 16 fours. He played a crucial role in India chasing down the total in only 36.4 overs.

5. Centurion 2018

The cricketer won 153 runs for India out of the country's total, 307, scoring about half the runs of the entire innings. Dealing with the pace and bounce of the pitch, Kohli faced balls by Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and other star bowlers.

Image: PTI