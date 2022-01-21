'50, 40 Not Out': Shardul Thakur's Batting Display Against South Africa Impresses Fans

Even though South Africa defeated Team India by 31 runs in the first ODI, Shardul Thakur's outstanding performance with the bat continues to be appreciated.

The 30-year old, who is mostly known for his fast bowling, seems to be proving himself as an all-rounder after scoring 50 not out in the first ODI and following it up with another unbeaten 40 run knock in the second ODI. Following Thakur's fantastic performances, several netizens took to social media to laud the Indian pacer.

India vs South Africa: Shardul Thakur's batting praised by fans

"Lord Shardul Thakur" began trending once again on social media after the Indian pacer played a fantastic inning with the bat. One netizen explained that there is a good reason why Thakur is often referred to as 'Lord' as he has an infinite average, having scored unbeaten knocks of 50 and 40 runs respectively.

Lord shardul thakur's odi batting average in South Africa is ♾️



Lord for a reason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dod4ouCy4P — Raja Sekhar Cricket (@CricketWithRaju) January 21, 2022

Another fan pointed out that Thakur has provided several match-saving innings and has often scored more runs than some of the recognised batters in the side.

Lord Shardul Thakur Always Saves India. He scored More Runs Than Many players in This ODI Series. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/WNrd8IXZ7C — Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) January 21, 2022

One netizen believes that Thakur should officially be given recognition as an all-rounder after back to back impressive performances with the bat.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

Shardul Thakur has 1 fifty in Australia, 2 fifty in England and 1 fifty in South Africa in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2022

When is Shardul Thakur being promoted to the A+ BCCI contract? — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 21, 2022

IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur scores 90 runs over two matches

Shardul Thakur delivered spectacular performances with the bat in both ODIs as he hit unbeaten scores of 50 and 40 runs respectively. His half-century in the first ODI included five boundaries and a six, while his 40-run knock in the second ODI included three boundaries and a six.

