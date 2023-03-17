6 Wickets For 19 Runs: Australia Suffer Stunning Collapse Vs India, All Out In 35.4 Overs

Australia have succumbed to one of the lowest scores on Indian soil as they were bowled out for a paltry 188 in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. Both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each as the visitors had a massive batting collapse as they lost their last six wickets for a mere 19 runs. Indian team now have a relatively easy target to chase in the second innings.

Australia had a major batting collapse as they were bowled out for 188

Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer among the Australian batsmen with 81 and except for him, all the other players failed to live up to the expectations. Six of them couldn't even cross the 10-run mark as Indian bowlers inflicted heavy misery on the visitors.

Shami rattled back-to-back wickets of Josh Inglis and Cameron Green which started the proceedings as one after another went back to the pavilion in quick succession. There was certainly lack of application from the Aussie batters and they certainly missed the services of David Warner and Alex carey. Steve Smith, at the toss said that Warner hadn't completely recovered and Carey had to go back to Australia as he was sick.

India pull off an amazing heist in Mumbai

A superb spell from Mitchell Starc cast deep danger on the Indian batting lineup but an excellent inning from KL Rahul helped India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja also played a very important inning as his 108-run stand with Rahul helped India to steer themselves to victory. The likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan failed miserably to take up their chances as the men in blue looked to be on the back foot for a while. India will take on Australia in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on March 19.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami



