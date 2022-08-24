6IXTY 2022: Rules, Fixtures, Full Squads, Timings, Live Streaming- Everything To Know

The cricketing world is all set for a treat in the coming days, as the Men’s 6IXTY 2022 gets underway from August 25. The tournament will be played with six teams in the T10 format and will see a total of 12 matches being played across five days. The tournament will conclude with the summit clash on August 29, where one of the teams will pick the Universe Boss Trophy, named after the tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle. As per the official website of 6IXTY 2022, the tournament will be played with a new set of rules.

A look at the new rules in place for 6IXTY 2022

Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out

Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9

There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Fan Ball” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler

6IXTY 2022: Full squads of participating teams

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James

St. Lucia Kings: Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Jesse Bootan

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Qasim Akram, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua da Silva, Jon-Riss Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Ober McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr., Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, John Campbell, Shermon Lewis, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Here are the power packed Men's squads for #CricketsPowerGame. Not long until the newest format gets under way in St Kitts. See you there from 24 to 28 August



Read more: https://t.co/J82CK49Y3Q pic.twitter.com/HmEfG5VOpd — THE 6IXTY (@6ixtycricket) July 28, 2022

6IXTY 2022: Full Schedule

How to watch the live streaming of 6IXTY 2022 in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the FanCode app or website to enjoy the live streaming of the 6IXTY 2022 tournament in India. Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecasted live in India.

6IXTY 2022: Timings

Thursday, August 25

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings – 7:30 PM IST

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 10:00 PM IST

Friday, August 26

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 7:30 PM IST

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 10:00 AM IST

Saturday, August 27

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals – 3:00 AM IST

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 7:30 PM IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 10:00 PM IST

Sunday, August 28

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST

TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final – 7:30 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final – 10:00 PM IST

Monday, August 29