6IXTY 2022: Rules, Fixtures, Full Squads, Timings, Live Streaming- Everything To Know

The cricketing world is all set for a treat in the coming days, as the Men’s 6IXTY 2022 gets underway from August 25. The tournament will be played with six teams in the T10 format and will see a total of 12 matches being played across five days. The tournament will conclude with the summit clash on August 29, where one of the teams will pick the Universe Boss Trophy, named after the tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle. As per the official website of 6IXTY 2022, the tournament will be played with a new set of rules.
Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James
St. Lucia Kings: Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Jesse Bootan
Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis
St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Qasim Akram, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua da Silva, Jon-Riss Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael
Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Ober McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr., Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, John Campbell, Shermon Lewis, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair
Cricket fans in India can tune in to the FanCode app or website to enjoy the live streaming of the 6IXTY 2022 tournament in India. Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecasted live in India.
Thursday, August 25
Friday, August 26
Saturday, August 27
Sunday, August 28
Monday, August 29