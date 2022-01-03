7 Out Of 7': India's Incredible Toss Record Under Rahul Dravid Leaves Netizens Enthralled

The Indian cricket team won the toss ahead of the second Test match against South Africa and decided to bat first. Earlier in the day, India Test skipper Virat Kohli made headlines for missing the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg due to injury, while KL Rahul became the 34th Captain on Team India in the Test format of the game. Meanwhile, by winning the toss against Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, India won their seventh toss in seven matches, while playing under head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Men In Blues, following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and his first assignment in the role was India vs New Zealand three-match T20I series, followed by the two-match Test series against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Dravid is currently with the India squad in South Africa, in his first foreign assignment as the Indian head coach. While India's limited over skipper Rohit Sharma won all three tosses against the Kiwis in the T20I series, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the first Test against New Zealand, before Kohli returned to win the toss in the second Test. Meanwhile, India has won both the tosses in the Test series against the Proteas so far.

How did the netizens react?

On witnessing India win their seventh toss in seven matches under head coach Rahul Dravid, Indian cricket fans were enthralled as they took to Twitter to express their views on the same. A fan tweeted a picture from the famous Indian web series, ‘Mirzapur’, and said that whenever an Indian skipper walks out for a toss ahead of a match, Dravid must be sure about winning the toss. At the same time, other fans hailed India’s toss record under Dravid by labelling it as an unreal thing.

#INDvsSA



Rahul dravid : beta agar hamare coaching mein India toss krne ja raha hai to toss ka result already aa chuka hai pic.twitter.com/Hz5UMQWE3q — Cricket wala ladka (@cricketwalaldka) January 3, 2022

India won another toss and chose to bat first...Under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, India has never lost a toss.. Unreal things happening 😭❤ #SAvIND — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@iamrahull_) January 3, 2022

India in the Toss since Rahul Dravid becomes the Head coach :-



Won.

Won.

Won.

Won.

Won.

Won.

Won.



All 7 tosses were won by India 😮 — Smit 🕊️ (@Smit_7997) January 3, 2022

To put it other way:



Rahul Dravid as coach hasn’t lost a toss yet! — AK (@rwamit) January 3, 2022

7th game in a row that India won the toss since Rahul Dravid became coach #INDvsSA #IndvSA #SAvIND — Jaddu (@RockstarJaddu) January 3, 2022

Since Rahul Dravid has become the Coach India have won the toss every match (7th). Captains that have won these tosses - Ajinkya 👍 Rohit🤩 Rahul 👌and Even Virat in two consecutive matches 😱 — Rohith (@Rohithcric) January 3, 2022

India continue 1st innings after losing three early wickets-

Meanwhile, India currently find themselves on 86/3 after 37 overs of play in the first innings on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test, India had an opening partnership of 36 runs before Mayank Agarwal was dismissed on the individual score of 26 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored three and zero runs respectively, while Rahul is currently batting with Hanuma Vihari in the middle.

