Last Updated:

76th Independence Day: Indian Cricketers Promise For 'prosperity & Glory' For Nation

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Shikhar Dhawan are among the cricketers who have sent their wishes to the people of the country on Independence Day.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Independence Day 2022, Independence day, India 75, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Cricketers wish independence day, India vs Zimbabwe

Image: Twitter


India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday, August 15 and wishes are pouring in from every corner of the country. From Bollywood actors to cricketers, famous personalities from every walk of life are turning to their social media handles to wish the country a happy independence day. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Shikhar Dhawan are among the cricketers who have sent their wishes to the people of the country. 

Independence Day 2022

Hardik shared a photo of himself holding the national flag with a caption that read, "To all my fellow Indians, Happy Independence Day". Dhawan, on the other hand, shared a video, where he thanked everyone who contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. He also wished fellow citizens a happy independence day. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also wished fellow Indian a happy Independence Day. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also shared a post wishing his countrymen a happy 76th independence day. 

 

Team India's upcoming schedule

Dhawan is currently in Zimbabwe with the Indian men's ODI team. India are slated to play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. Dhawan was initially named the captain of the squad but was moved to the vice-captain's position as it became clear that KL Rahul would join the team after being declared fit by the BCCI medical staff. KL Rahul is all set to make a return to the Indian squad following a long hiatus caused by an injury. 

READ | On Independence Day 2022, PM Modi seeks citizens' support to fight corruption, parivarvaad

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

The Indian team will travel to the UAE to take part in the Asia Cup after the conclusion of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. The Men in Blue will enter the competition as defending champions having won the previous edition in 2018. Rohit Sharma will return to the squad as captain. The BCCI has already announced the squad for the tournament.  

READ | As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, sports fraternity extends greetings

Image: AP/PTI

READ | 76th Independence Day: Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth & others instill patriotism on special day
READ | Watch: Tricolour balloons released from Red Fort after PM Modi's Independence Day speech
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com