76th Independence Day: Indian Cricketers Promise For 'prosperity & Glory' For Nation

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday, August 15 and wishes are pouring in from every corner of the country. From Bollywood actors to cricketers, famous personalities from every walk of life are turning to their social media handles to wish the country a happy independence day. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Shikhar Dhawan are among the cricketers who have sent their wishes to the people of the country.

Independence Day 2022

Hardik shared a photo of himself holding the national flag with a caption that read, "To all my fellow Indians, Happy Independence Day". Dhawan, on the other hand, shared a video, where he thanked everyone who contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. He also wished fellow citizens a happy independence day. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also wished fellow Indian a happy Independence Day. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also shared a post wishing his countrymen a happy 76th independence day.

75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5KlQA3Y87d — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0xSbgQnnbs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day! #mshami11 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2K2SL3eTDV — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2022

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022

This year marks 75 years of India’s Independence. Let us promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity and glory. Wishing everyone a warm #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/IOeyE77MD5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 14, 2022

सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा

हम बुलबुलें हैं इस की ये गुलसिताँ हमारा!



Happy Independence day to my fellow Indians all around the world 🇮🇳 😊 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jaaMV4hq1X — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2022

मेरी जान, मेरा सम्मान, मेरी शान, मेरी पहचान…मेरा हिंदुस्तान।

सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2022

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan hamara. On this special day I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Independence day. 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/n6eK27ZiM6 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 15, 2022

Freedom in our mind,Freedom in our hearts and Freedom in our souls…

Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day…

जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🙏🏽😊 pic.twitter.com/sIm4H70CGg — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) August 15, 2022

Team India's upcoming schedule

Dhawan is currently in Zimbabwe with the Indian men's ODI team. India are slated to play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. Dhawan was initially named the captain of the squad but was moved to the vice-captain's position as it became clear that KL Rahul would join the team after being declared fit by the BCCI medical staff. KL Rahul is all set to make a return to the Indian squad following a long hiatus caused by an injury.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

The Indian team will travel to the UAE to take part in the Asia Cup after the conclusion of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. The Men in Blue will enter the competition as defending champions having won the previous edition in 2018. Rohit Sharma will return to the squad as captain. The BCCI has already announced the squad for the tournament.

Image: AP/PTI