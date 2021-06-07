8 Runs For 'big 6'? No Leg Byes? Extra Overs For Wickets? Aakash Chopra Has 10 Suggestions

From the first-ever official Cricket match between England and Australia in 1877 to the 2019 ICC World Cup final between New Zealand and England, Cricket, proudly referred to as 'The Gentleman's Game', has seen vast developments and changes in the sport. While the essence of the game has remained intact, Cricket as we see it now has witnessed quite a turn-around in terms of the laws of the game, now watched over by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). In recent history, debates over rules like soft signal, mankading, Umpires Call and much more have proved that the game is indeed subject to change, with changing times and evolving technologies.

With arguments of the sport tilting towards favouring batsmen often make noise, critics of the game have often advocated a change in rules to make the sport equally competitive for batsmen and bowlers as well. Now, cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra has come forth with a slew of suggestions that would have the effect of revolutionalizing the game as seen today might be given a considerable thought considering the inclination towards franchise and shorter-format of cricket.

Aakash Chopra suggestions:

1. Not a six, but an eight for humongous over-the-boundary shot

Providing an advantage to the Russells and Gayles of the game, Aakash Chopra has suggested that the number of runs for a huge over-the-rope shot should be increased to eight from six. While it was impossible to calculate the distance of the six earlier, technology has facilitated that now prompting Chopra to suggest that a 100+ meter six should fetch batsmen eight runs.

"There should be some advantage of hitting such huge sixes. I am not saying 90, I am saying 100 meters. You need a lot of power to hit a 100m six. This might be implemented in some league, international cricket, I don’t know," he says.

2. One match, one ball

The former India cricketer wants the rule of a new ball being introduced from different ends after an over ends in ODIs. Reasoning that playing with just one ball would allow bowlers to benefit with some reverse swing, Chopra suggested that only one ball should be used throughout the entire 50-overs of an innings.

3. Count it as a wide, not a bouncer

In cases when a bowler has bowled a bouncer and the ball has gone over the head of the batsman, Chopra has suggested that it should be counted as a wide and not a bouncer, allowing the bowler to bowl another legitimate short-pitched delivery.

"If a bouncer has gone over the head and the umpire has given a wide, it should not be counted as a bouncer. It is already an illegitimate delivery and the bouncer should not be wasted in that. In T20 cricket, once a bouncer goes over the head, the batsman can get right forward and play any shot, so the bowler’s hands are tied," he says.

4. No more leg-byes

The cricket pundit wants the concept of leg byes, which allows batsmen to fetch runs even if the ball hasn't connected with the bat, to be scrapped from the game. Advocating for the bowlers, Chopra highlighted that it is a game of bat and ball and not pads, adding that since the batsman 'got beaten' there is no reason why teams should be allowed to get runs.

5. Decision only after ball is dead

"Umpires should wait for the ball to get dead before giving out. If the umpire gives a batsman out wrongly and the ball goes to the boundary since the umpire had given it out, the ball is considered dead and you don’t get the runs," Chopra said while suggesting that umpires should give a decision only after the ball is dead.

6. Extra Over for Extra Wickets

In yet another bid to empower bowlers in the game, Aakash Chopra pitched to increase the cap on overs bowled by player, if they manage to take more wickets. A bowler who takes two wickets in white-ball cricket should get an extra over, Chopra reckons.

"A batsman can play the entire 20 or 50 overs if he is batting well, but the bowler can bowl only four or ten overs. So if he is a successful bowler that day, the captain should have an option to give him an extra over," he explained.

7. On-field penalty for slow over rate

Suggesting to crack the whip on teams for slow-over rate while they are on the field and not just imposing fines after the game, Chopra suggested that there must be an additional fielder within the 30-yard circle for every over bowled past the stipulated time.

"Overs after the stipulated time in T20 and ODI should have extra fielder in the circle. There can be nothing better than this, all teams will fall in line," he thinks.

8. Bails fall or not, OUT!

"If the LED stumps light up, it should be out. The zing bails are heavy, they light up but they don’t fall off at times. They light up only when the connection is lost, so please do not penalize the bowler," Chopra's eight rule to change the game reads.

9. Soft-Signal's only inside the circle

Taking note of umpires' restricted view. Chopra suggested that the soft signal rule should be limited to only inside the 30-yard-circle. "No soft signal outside the 30-yard circle. I can understand it within the circle but beyond that, it is an absolute waste of time. How can an umpire figure out if the foot touched the boundary or not?" he said.

10. Let the third umpire decide

Seeking relief for umpires of the game, Chopra in his ultimate rulebook suggestion said that on-field umpires must consult the third umpire whenever in doubt. Moreover, he added that the third umpire must be allowed to reverse an incorrect call made by the on-field umpires.