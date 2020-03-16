9 Best Kedar Jadhav Contributions With Both Bat And Ball That Prove His Presence Is Vital For India's Chances In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kedar Jadhav's dreams came true when his name was announced in Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England & Wales. However, an unfortunate shoulder injury that he sustained while fielding during Chennai Super Kings' final league game against Kings XI Punjab has put his World Cup spot in jeopardy. Even though Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant have been roped in as standbys, Jadhav's significant contribution to the Indian team in the limited overs cannot be ignored. He has made a huge impact for India in limited overs cricket since the last few years.

Cut back to late 2016, when he first made his impact on the international stage in a bilateral series against New Zealand. He had bowled a very economical spell in that game where he was only given three overs. Nonetheless, he gave away just six runs and picked up two crucial wickets at an economy rate of 2.00. He also made an impression in the same series by registering a three-wicket haul. In January 2017, his batting abilities grabbed the spotlight during the first of the three-match ODI series against England in his hometown Pune. Jadhav played a match-winning knock of a 76-ball 120 at a strike rate of 157.89 which included 12 boundaries and four maximums. This was an impactful knock under pressure as India were reduced to 63/4 in their mammoth chase of 351. Jadhav added 200 runs with Virat Kohli, who had just been named as a full-time captain of Team India's limited overs back then, as India went on to register a famous win. Apart from this knock, Jadhav had also played a crucial inning of a 76-ball 90 in the same series. He was adjudged 'Man of the Series' for scoring 232 runs. Jadhav's excellent all-round performances helped him earn a place in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where India managed to reach the finals. He had to wait till the semifinals to make a mark for himself. In the semis against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli had introduced him into the attack when opener Tamim Iqbal and wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim were going berserk as the duo had put on a 123-run stand for the third wicket. He turned out to be the 'Man With The Golden Arm' as he dismissed both Tamim and Rahim as Bangladesh were restricted to a low total. Jadhav took 2/22 in his six overs at an economy of 3.66. The star all-rounder also had a lion's share in India's Asia Cup triumph last year. He took over the finisher's role in the final as he helped India get over the line despite being taken off the field due to a hamstring injury. He surprised one and all when he limped back to the middle after India had lost a couple of crucial wickets. In that tournament, Jadhav had also bowled an outstanding spell against arch-rivals Pakistan where he took 3/23 in his nine overs at an economy of 2.56 including a maiden. He can also play some good knocks in overseas conditions. He had played a good supporting knock of an unbeaten 57-ball 61 against the Aussies and added 121 runs along with MS Dhoni who remained unbeaten on 87 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India made history by winning their first ever bilateral ODI series in Australia. Another reason why Kedar Jadhav is an asset to Team India is that ever since he has started bowling for the national team, India have gone on to win 38 out of their 52 matches having suffered only 12 defeats. Whereas, without Jadhav's presence, India have managed eight wins in 15 games and six losses. This means that India have a winning percentage of 73.08% when they have Jadhav.

