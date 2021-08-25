'A Bit Of Us Wanted Revenge': James Anderson Reveals England’s Strategy During Lord’s Test

Veteran England pacer James Anderson opened up about what happened between him and India players during the final session of the third day of the Lord's Test. Not just that, Anderson also revealed why the England players wanted to give Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah a taste of his own medicine.

"But on Saturday at Lord's the over from Bumrah was up there for intimidation. Everyone had been saying it was a slow wicket. When I walked out to bat Joe Root was at the other end. He said when it is banged in it is quite slow so you can see it quite easily. But the first ball I faced I didn't see at all. The first I knew of it was when it hit me on the head. Bumrah had obviously picked up his pace and from then on I just wanted to get through it unscathed and stay at the crease for Joe," Anderson wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"I was angry at the end. The emotion got the better of me and I felt I had to say something. I felt bad for doing that because it drew attention away from Rooty celebrating an amazing inning as he came off the field. I apologised to him afterwards for that but the emotion got the better of me. It happens sometimes," he added.

"Potentially there was a bit of us wanting revenge on them when Bumrah batted on the last morning and we got carried away but we were genuinely trying to bowl them out. Sometimes you get it wrong as a bowling attack. Rooty has taken the brunt of the blame for it but as a bowling attack, we have to be good enough to take those last few wickets. We got the balance of bouncers and fuller balls wrong," the English red-ball specialist added.

England vs India: Bumrah 10 ball over

The second England vs India Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket, Lord's, saw pacers Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson get involved in a heated exchange on Day 3 of the contest. When the Indian pacers looked to rattle the English batting lineup in their first innings, Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson, in which he overstepped the line four times. Apart from bowling no balls, Bumrah also bowled a few short-pitched deliveries to the Lancashire cricketer who managed to save his wicket. However, Mohammad Shami clean bowled Anderson in the last ball of Day 3 and when the players were walking back to the dressing room, everyone witnessed an irate Anderson saying something to Jasprit as the latter kept smiling back.

The English bowlers then resorted to bouncer barrage when Bumrah was batting but their tactics backfired as he (34*) and Mohammed Shami (56*) added an unbeaten 89-run match-winning stand for the ninth-wicket as India set England a stiff target of 272 runs.

The target was way beyond Root & Co.'s reach and they were skittled for just 120 as the Virat Kohli-led side registered an emphatic 151-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

(With ANI Inputs)