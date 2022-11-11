Team India's journey at the T20 World Cup ended with a crushing defeat at the hands of England in Adelaide. England beat India by 10 wickets to enter the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Alex Hales, who was given the man of the match award for his batting in the semi-final match, stitched together an unbeaten 170-run stand for the opening wicket along with skipper Jos Buttler.

Both the teams had faced each other thrice i.e 2007, 2009 and 2012 with India winning two matches, while England registered solitary victory. However, England's win over India on Thursday meant both teams have two wins apiece.

T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar backs Team India to come back stronger after semi-final exit

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in a Twitter post asked fans to keep backing Team India despite their semi-final exit. Tendulkar wrote, “A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own, then we should be able to take our team's losses too... In life, they both go hand in hand.”

Rohit Sharma blames poor bowling performance for Team India's crushing loss

After brilliant half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India to post 168 runs on the board, the bowlers cut a sorry figure as they were unable to defend the total. England opener Alex Hales smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Speaking at a post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said, "Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we couldn't turn up today,"

He added, "When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can't teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they're able to handle it."

Recap of Team India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022

Team India began their campaign with a thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening match. In the second match, India beat the Netherlands before getting crushed by South Africa in the third match. In the clash against Bangladesh, Team India bowlers produced an exceptional performance to guide the team to victory. Rohit Sharma-led team ended the Super 12 stage with a dominating win over Zimbabwe.