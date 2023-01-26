'A day to remember': Cricket fraternity extends wishes on India's 74th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today and the whole country is in the mood to celebrate this auspicious day. 26th January is famous for its republic day parade held at Kartavya Path and people from all around the world come and be a part of this auspicious event. India has invited Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the Republic Day event.

People from all fraternities in India are expressing their best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day to 130 crore Indians. Cricket is seen as a religion in India and our cricket team has always made us proud at world level.

Let’s have a look what wishes have our cricketers given to our countrymen on this auspicious day

Former Team India batsman and the ‘god’ of cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s contribution to the game of cricket cannot be described in words. Giving his wishes on the 74th Republic Day Sachin wrote on twitter, “आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।Proud of our glorious Nation today, tomorrow & forever!”

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

Proud of our glorious Nation today, tomorrow & forever! 🇮🇳#RepublicDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2023

Former captain and Team India batsman Virat Kohli also gave his wishes on the Republic Day on twitter. Kohli has played many match winning innings and is still carrying the responsibility for Team India.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh also wished India Happy Republic Day and shared the video of the 2011 ODI World Cup in which he and other players are carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after winning the World Cup.

To all my friends in India Happy Republic day. I can’t wait to see you very soon. https://t.co/Ff7c3LhKbl — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 26, 2023

Proud to be an Indian, proud to keep working to raise the tricolour higher. Happy Republic Day everyone! 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 26, 2023

Happy Republic Day everyone 🇮🇳 Let's strive to respect and abide by our constitution and spread only love to all our fellow citizens!! Jai Hind! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 26, 2023

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/C1CPF8x0HM — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2023