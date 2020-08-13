A Forgettable Comeback For Fawad Alam As He Fails To Trouble Scorers In The 2nd Test

Fawad Alam finally made his return to the Pakistani Test squad for the ongoing second Test match against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl Southampton after a long wait of 11 long years. However, it was a forgettable comeback for the southpaw as he was sent back to the pavilion by Chris Woakes without troubling the scorers.

A Forgettable Comeback

This happened in the 44th over of Pakistan's first innings. On the fifth delivery, Woakes had bowled a good length delivery that had pitched on the leg as Fawad looked to defend the ball or probably work it towards the mid-wicket for a single. However, the ball got slower after pitching and rapped on the batsman's pads. There was a loud appeal from the English side but the on-field umpire stood still.

After a bit of hesitation, English skipper Joe Root decided to get the matter reviewed as the matter was referred to the third umpire. Replays showed that the ball would have gone on to hit on top of the middle stump. The decision was made in the hosts' favor as the veteran batsman took a long walk back to the pavilion and at the same time, the visitors also lost half their side as well.

The video was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle.



Pakistan are 126/5 as the final session of play on Day 1 has been delayed due to rain. This session turned out to be good for England and disastrous for Pakistan as they lost the prized wicket of the in-form opener Abid Ali who had played a stellar knock of 60. Even middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq failed miserably as he had in the previous contest as he could only manage five runs.

Batting sensation Babar Azam is still out in the middle as he is unbeaten on 25 and he is joined by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan who is unbeaten on four.

At the same time, Jimmy Anderson will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings. Jimmy had accounted for opener Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali as his Test scalps have now gone up to 592.

