WATCH: A Passionate Kid Executes MS Dhoni's Trademark 'Helicopter' Shot To Perfection

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain in the history of both Indian as well as world cricket as he has won all the trophies in the gentleman's game. He is the only skipper to win all the ICC titles (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy). MS Dhoni is also a versatile batsman as he has amassed over 10,000 runs in ODI cricket while batting at number six and seven positions in the most part of his career. However, it is the trademark 'Helicopter' shot that makes MS stand out from the rest.

Many budding and established cricketers have tried executing this unique cricketing shot to perfection. Lately, a kid not only tried this shot but also executed it to perfection as the video has now become viral on social media.

Isn’t she super talented?': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra has posted a video of a little girl named Pari Chopra playing MSD's trademark Helicopter shot to perfection while playing indoor cricket. The former Test opener asked the fans/viewers whether they reckoned that this little kid is super talented.

Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn’t she super talented? 👏👏 #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/2oGLLLAadu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 13, 2020

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after a year when he leads the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Dhoni was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season.