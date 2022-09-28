Star batter Suryakumar Yadav arrives in the best of form for the India vs South Africa T20I series that is set to begin from September 28 onwards. The 32-year-old played some outstanding knocks against Australia in the first and third T20Is, where he scored 46 (25) and 69 (36). His knock was so impressive in the final game that he also won the player of the match. With Suryakumar in such fine form, here is a look at the records the 32-year-old can break in the India vs South Africa T20I series.

IND vs SA: Records Suryakumar Yadav can break

Heading into the upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav is just seven runs short of surpassing countryman Shikhar Dhawan to score the most number of T20I runs in a calendar year. In 2018, Dhawan smacked 689 runs at an outstanding average of 40.52 from just 18 matches.

The 36-year-old hit six fifties, with a best individual score of 92 that year. Considering the remarkable form Suryakumar is in, he is expected to break Dhawan's record. When it comes to this category, Suryakumar and Dhawan are followed by former Team India captain Virat Kohli (641 runs in 2016) and current skipper Rohit Sharma (590 runs in 2018).

Secondly, Suryakumar is also on course to smash the most number of sixes in a year. With 42 sixes to his name already, the 32-year-old can surpass Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 42 sixes from the 2021 season if he were to smack another maximum. As for this year, Suryakumar is followed by Tony Pala Ura of Papua New Guinea (39) and Muhammad Waseem of UAE (38).

India vs South Africa squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed

Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen